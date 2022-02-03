Technology News
loading

Pune Police Officer Arrested Over Crypto Kidnap Plot

The police officer allegedly kidnapped a crypto trader and asked him to transfer his Bitcoin assets.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 February 2022 11:15 IST
Pune Police Officer Arrested Over Crypto Kidnap Plot

The case comes days after the arrest of several other officers accused of kidnapping a man in Jaipur

Highlights
  • Vijay Naik, 38, was abducted in the city of Pune on January 14
  • Cryptocurrency remains largely unregulated in India
  • Government announced 30 percent tax from profit on sale of digital assets

An Indian cryptocurrency trader who amassed a $40 million (roughly Rs. 299 crore) fortune was kidnapped by a police officer and seven others who demanded he transfer his Bitcoin wallet to them, authorities said Wednesday.

Vijay Naik, 38, was abducted in the city of Pune on January 14 and told to hand over his digital fortune, along with Rs. 800,000 in cash.

He was abruptly let go the next day when the kidnappers realised the police were on their tail, and the perpetrators were detained on Tuesday.

Among the accused was Dilip Tukaram Khandare, a police officer who had been trained in cybercrime investigations and had come to learn of Naik's Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin price in India as of 11:04am IST on February 3 stood at Rs. 29.86 lakh.

"We have taken eight people including a police constable who planned the abduction into custody," a senior officer confirmed to AFP.

The case comes days after the arrest of several other officers accused of kidnapping a man in Jaipur and forcibly transferring $1.2 million (roughly Rs. 8.97 crore) in Bitcoin from his mobile into another account, local media reports said.

Cryptocurrency remains largely unregulated in India despite burgeoning local trading platforms and glitzy celebrity endorsements attracting millions of new traders.

The burgeoning market was banned in 2018 after a surge in fraudulent transactions but restrictions were lifted by the Supreme Court two years later.

The government this week announced a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies and the introduction of a "digital rupee" backed by India's central bank.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Design, Specifications Leak via Alleged Marketing Material Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Pune Police Officer Arrested Over Crypto Kidnap Plot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  5. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Certification Listings Suggest What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi 12 mini Could Rival iPhone 13 mini, Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  2. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  4. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  5. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  6. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  7. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  8. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  9. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  10. Toxicity May Negatively Impact DOGE Brand, Says Co-Founder Billy Markus Urging Focus Shift From Speculations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency