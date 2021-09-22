Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope

Cryptocurrency trading is seeing a rise in India lately, leading the finance ministry to mull ways to tax such incomes.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 September 2021 14:52 IST
Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

Cryptocurrency Bill is currenly being worked upon by the finance ministry

Highlights
  • Indian finance ministry is examining ways to tax crypto-income
  • Development comes as Indian government is drafting Cryptocurrency Bill
  • RBI is also working on launching official cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency trading may soon face a tax structure in India as the Ministry of Finance has reportedly formed a new committee to find out if income made by crypto-trading could be taxed. The development comes at a time when the country awaits the announcement of an official Cryptocurrency Bill that will be presented before the Parliament in its upcoming Winter Session. For now, while trading in cryptocurrencies has witnessed momentum in India, the country has no solid laws to regulate it.

Four weeks have been granted to this new panel formed by the finance ministry, Inc42 reported on Wednesday, September 22.

At the end of the allotted time duration, the panel will have to inform if income made by trading in cryptocurrencies can be taxed as capital gains or they would need to be classified under a newly created tax category.

The taxation analysis on cryptocurrency trading-based income by this committee will reportedly be included in the final draft of the Cryptocurrency Bill.

In recent months, the cryptocurrency space in India has witnessed expansion. In India, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Vietnam, the rate of cryptocurrency adoption rose by 880 percent in, as per a report released earlier this month.

According to a report by TechStory, around seven million Indians have invested a collective sum of over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,380 crores) in cryptocurrencies.

Amid the growing crypto culture, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been overlooking the draft formulation of the Cryptocurrency Bill.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also working on launching its first official digital currency as a regulated “central bank digital currency (CBDC)” by the end of 2021.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List, Finance Ministry, Nirmala Sitharaman
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Slack Rolls Out Clips Feature That Allows Users to Record and Send Short Video, Audio Messages
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  3. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  6. Xiaomi Civi, a New Smartphone Series, Is Launching on September 27
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  8. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  10. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Slack Rolls Out Clips Feature That Allows Users to Record and Send Short Video, Audio Messages
  5. Apple Users Can Now Add COVID-19 Vaccination Status Card to Wallet With Latest iOS 15 Update
  6. Facebook Wraps Up Deals With Australian Media Firms, TV Broadcaster SBS Excluded
  7. Xiaomi Civi Launching as a New Smartphone Series on September 27
  8. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop With GlamCam, Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched
  10. HP Envy 34-Inch All-in-One Desktop PC With 5K Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com