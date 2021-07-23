Technology News
loading

RBI Contemplating Pilot Launch of Digital Currency in Near Future: Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar

The idea of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is ripe, and many central banks in the world are working towards it, Sankar said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 July 2021 09:41 IST
RBI Contemplating Pilot Launch of Digital Currency in Near Future: Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar

RBI has been exploring the pros and cons of introduction of CBDC since quite some time

Highlights
  • RBI is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy
  • The Deputy Governor further said legal changes would be necessary
  • RBI is examining scope of CBDCs, underlying tech, validation mechanism

The Reserve Bank is working on a phased implementation strategy for its own digital currency and is in the process of launching it in wholesale and retail segments in the near future, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Thursday.

He said the idea of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is ripe, and many central banks in the world are working towards it.

Sankar further said CBDC is needed to protect consumers from the "frightening level of volatility" seen in some of the virtual currencies which have no sovereign backing.

He said central banks across the globe are engaged in exploring CBDCs, and a few countries have also introduced such concepts.

"Perhaps the idea for CBDCs is near," he said while participating in an online discussion organised by The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

In India, a high level inter-ministerial committee constituted by the Ministry of Finance has examined the policy and legal frameworks, and has recommended the introduction of CBDC as a digital form of fiat money in the country.

"Like other central banks, RBI has also been exploring the pros and cons of introduction of CBDC since quite some time," he said, and added generally countries have implemented specific purpose CBDCs.

The Reserve Bank, he said, is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy and examining cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption in the banking system and the monetary policy.

"...conducting pilots in wholesale and retail segments may be a possibility in the near future. So, some progress has been made. You know we could likely come up with this in the near future," Sankar said.

The Deputy Governor further said legal changes would be necessary as the current provisions have been made keeping in mind currency in a physical form under the Reserve Bank of India Act.

He said consequential amendments would also be required in the Coinage Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Information Technology Act.

"These are some of the things that.. we are looking at internally," he added.

The Deputy Governor further said some of the key issues being examined by the RBI include scope of CBDCs, underlying technology, and validation mechanism.

He also highlighted some the risks associated with digital currencies, like sudden flight of money from a bank under stress.

"There are associated risks...but they need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits," he added.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, RBI, CBCD, Central Bank Digital Currency, T Rabi Sankar
Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, PSN, Steam, Paytm Down in Major Internet Outage [Update: Services Restored]

Related Stories

RBI Contemplating Pilot Launch of Digital Currency in Near Future: Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India's New Event Has Rewards for Best Landing Skills
  2. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G First Impressions: Still Finding North
  4. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
  5. Major Websites Had Access Issues Around the World for Over One Hour
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes Official, OnePlus Buds Pro Debut as Well
  7. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  8. Poco F3 GT Is Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  9. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said This on Being Targeted
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone Rolling Out New Calling Interface
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Shares Jump 53 Percent Above Offer Price in Stock Market Debut
  2. RBI Contemplating Pilot Launch of Digital Currency in Near Future: Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar
  3. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Poco F3 GT Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Olympic Events Live, Schedule, and More
  6. Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, PSN, Steam, Paytm Down in Major Internet Outage [Update: Services Restored]
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Realme C15, Realme C12 Receiving Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  9. Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earbuds With 10 Hours Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India
  10. Army of the Dead 2 Confirmed for Netflix With Zack Snyder, but Not After Until Rebel Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com