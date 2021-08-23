Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned

The hackers had previously said they did the attack for fun to expose a vulnerability in the platform's digital contracts.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 August 2021 18:33 IST
Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned

Poly Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions

Highlights
  • Poly Network allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains
  • It offered the hackers a $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.7 crores) "bug bounty"
  • Poly Network announced the hack on August 10

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the $610 million (roughly Rs. 4,523 crores) stolen this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack.

In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for $33 million (roughly Rs. 245 crores) in stablecoin tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. The network said it was in talks with tether about unfreezing those funds.

The hackers had previously said they did the attack for fun to expose a vulnerability in the platform's digital contracts and it was always their plan to return the tokens. Some blockchain analysts have speculated they just found it too difficult to launder so much stolen cryptocurrency.

A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains.

Poly Network announced the hack on August 10 but said the perpetrators had started returning the digital coins the following day. The network also offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.7 crores) "bug bounty."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poly Network, Cryptocurrency, Hackers
Nokia G50 Accidentally Confirmed by the Company on Instagram, Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  2. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  3. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro Review
  5. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H, More
  7. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos
  8. Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Transfer Pokemon to Nintendo Switch
  9. Week-Long Rally Sends Cardano Cryptocurrency Price to All-Time High
  10. Navarasa, The Kissing Booth 3, and More on Netflix India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India Announced, Go on Sale on August 26
  2. Realme Narzo 50A Allegedly Bags BIS, NBTC Certification; Camera Details Surface as Well
  3. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned
  4. Nokia G50 Accidentally Confirmed by the Company on Instagram, Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Russian News Websites Blocked by Ukraine, Accused of Spreading Propaganda
  6. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Vine Co-Creator's New Project Supdrive Is All About NFTs That Are Actual Video Games
  8. Ethiopia to Build Local Social Media Platform to Rival Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp
  9. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Payment Shortcut, Desktop Users Get Beta Programme
  10. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26 at 12pm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com