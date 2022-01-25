The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell claims to have apprehended a group of scamsters who allegedly stole cryptocurrency from a Delhi-based businessman and transferred the amount to the wallets of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas. The fraudulent transfer which involved digital currency in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, and a host of other cryptocurrencies, was reported by the businessman to a police station in Paschim Vihar back in 2019 and is currently valued at Rs. 4 crore.

During the investigation, it was found that around 6.7 Bitcoins, 9.79 Ethers and 2.44 Bitcoin Cash was transferred to three accounts. Two Bitcoins were transferred to six accounts, including a wallet with the address name ‘Al-QassamBrigades'.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell) told PTI, “The cryptocurrencies were routed through various wallets and landed in the suspected wallets. We discovered that one of the wallets, that belongs to the Palestinian origination, has been seized by Israeli authorities for counter-terror financing.”

The investigation conducted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Ops (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police Special Cell so far has established that the Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies were fraudulently transferred from the wallet of the businessman, he added.

The police said that some of the currency was transferred to other wallets that are being operated from Giza, Egypt and Ramallah, Palestine. Police said they have recovered details of these accounts and that some of them were used for financing terror operations and others for child pornography.