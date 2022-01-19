Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report

In the police complaint, the victim has reportedly blamed an acquaintance for luring him into investing in cryptocurrencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 January 2022 18:59 IST
Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

Crypto scams mooched off over $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,697 crore) from investors last year

Highlights
  • The victim claims to have known the suspect since 2014
  • Dhanraj’s exact amount in crypto investment is undisclosed
  • Case registered with Bengaluru’s Jayanagar police

Crypto-related scams have risen in number in recent times, following the expansion of the sector in several parts of the world, including India. In a recent incident, a 30-year-old crypto investor from Bengaluru reportedly lost over Rs. 2 crore in a scam. The victim, Dhanraj S, a resident of Bengaluru's Jayanagar area has lodged a complaint with the police accusing an acquaintance Santosh TS for allegedly defrauding him. An investigation has been initiated in the case.

Both Dhanraj and Santosh have known each other since 2014. In a bid to extract extra funds, Santosh allegedly convinced Dhanraj to invest in multiple avenues, including cryptocurrencies.

Dhanraj reportedly invested around Rs. 2.25 crore via online and cash transactions in cryptocurrencies and other businesses, which he claims is lost.

For now, the exact amount that Dhanraj had invested in crypto assets remains undisclosed.

The Jayanagar police have reportedly registered a cheating case against the suspect.

Earlier in 2021 also, a 38-year-old crypto investor from Bengaluru lost nearly Rs. 10 lakh in an alleged fraud case.

The incident took place on a crypto trading platform when the victim was trying to transfer Rs 90,000 from a bank account to a wallet but got connected to a wrong helpline number.

At the time, the unknown fake helpline operator took OTPs from the victim and transferred over Rs. 9 lakh to personal wallets. Since based on blockchain, the underlaying technology of cryptocurrencies can facilitate untraceable payments, it is difficult to recover funds lost in such as scams.

In December 2021, Shikha Goel, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) of Hyderabad had warned crypto investors in India to strongly refrain from transferring assets into unknown, unauthorised wallets.

“They scammers ask you to share your cryptocurrency details. And once you put it in your wallet, then the money is taken away. If you are going to be using or investing in cryptocurrency, please go only to the reputed and long-established players in this field,” Goel had said.

India is mulling over what regulations to impose on the crypto space.

The government has expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies may be used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding tasks such as terror activities as well as money laundering.

A recent report from Chainalysis also warned Indian investors after the research firm identified nearly 10 million visits from India on scam crypto websites.

Crypto scams mooched off over $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,700 crore) from investors last year, a report by Chainalysis had revealed in December.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Fraud
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  7. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro First Impressions: Armed to the Teeth
  10. Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date, Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs
  2. Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man Off Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
  3. Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  4. PUBG: New State February Update to Bring Graphics Improvement in Troi Map; v0.9.23 Changes Detailed
  5. Nokia G21 Tipped to Launch in India in February, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games Revealed: Rainbow Six Extraction, Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, More
  7. PlayStation-Maker Sony Faces Deep-Pocketed Rivals in War Over Gaming's Future as Microsoft Acquires Activision
  8. Kevin O'Leary Believes Bitcoin Mining Will See Boom in Institutional Investment in Coming Years
  9. Bitcoin Mining Firm Rhodium Set for Crypto Sector's First IPO, to Offer Over 7 Million Shares
  10. Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset Launched in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com