Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks

Hackers use ransomware to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 September 2021 11:18 IST
Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks

US President Biden told Russian President Putin critical infrastructure companies should be off limits

Highlights
  • Suex OTC is a private company based in the Czech Republic
  • Ransomware gangs have hit numerous important US companies
  • Hackers also targeted an Iowa-based agricultural firm

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks, officials said, part of a broader crackdown on the growing threat.

The Treasury Department accused Suex OTC, SRO of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants, its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity.

"Exchanges like Suex are critical to attackers' ability to extract profits from ransomware attackers," Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a call with reporters previewing the announcement on Monday evening. The action "is a signal of our intention to expose and disrupt the illicit infrastructure using these attacks."

Hackers use ransomware to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop only after receiving hefty payments, typically in cryptocurrency.

This year, ransomware gangs have hit numerous important US companies in large scale hacks. One such attack on pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline led to temporary fuel supply shortages on the US East Coast. Hackers also targeted an Iowa-based agricultural firm, sparking fears of disruptions to grain harvesting in the Midwest.

In 2020 ransomware payments reached over $400 million (roughly Rs. 2,950 crores), more than four times the level in 2019, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber, told reporters on the call.

The threat has grown so prominent that US President Joe Biden reportedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a July meeting that "critical infrastructure" companies should be off limits to ransomware gangs. Such groups often operate from Russia or Ukraine, according to cybersecurity experts and federal prosecutors.

Officials on the call said the administration is updating guidance on sanctions to encourage victims of ransomware attacks to share information with law enforcement.

The Treasury said an analysis of known Suex transactions shows that over 40 percent of them involved illicit actors. While some exchanges are exploited by bad actors, others like Suex, "facilitate illicit activities for their own illicit gains," the agency added in a release.

"Rogue cryptocurrency exchanges have long been key enablers for ransomware gangs," said Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of blockchain analysis firm Elliptic in an emailed statement. "This action by the US government sends a clear signal that it will not tolerate this activity, wherever it is based."

The sanctions, included in a 2015 executive order targeting cyber criminals, block Suex's access to all US property and prohibit Americans from transacting with the company.

Suex OTC is a private company based in the Czech Republic, according to Refinitiv's Eikon.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Cryptocurrency Price, Joe Biden, Ransomware, Vladimir Putin, Suex
Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  6. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  8. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teased to Launch in India ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Said to Legislate for Common Phone Charger Despite Apple Grumbles
  2. Google to Buy More Office Space in New York City as Big Tech Swoops Down on Real Estate
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Lose Value as Major Cryptocurrencies Continue to Struggle With Dips
  4. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report
  5. Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks
  6. Elon Musk Says First Inspiration4 Mission Had Toilet 'Challenges'
  7. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 7 Processors Launched
  8. Facebook Oversight Board Seeks Clarity on XCheck Review System for High-Profile Users
  9. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for November 12
  10. Facebook Says It Spent Over $13 Billion on Safety, Security Since 2016
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com