Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week

Cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit have registered and secured partnerships and so will be allowed to make KRW settlements.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2021 11:58 IST
Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week

The cryptocurrency exchanges must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit by September 24

Highlights
  • Of all exchanges, nearly 40 are set to suspend all services
  • 28 have security certificates but have not secured bank partnerships
  • Exchanges like ProBit, Cashierest, and Flybit will end won trading

More than 60 cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea must notify customers of a partial or full suspension of trading by Friday midnight, a week before a new regulation comes into effect.

To continue operating, exchanges must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit by September 24, providing a security certificate from the Internet security agency. They must also partner with banks to ensure real-name accounts.

Exchanges that have not registered must shut down services after September 24, while those that have registered but failed to secure partnerships with banks will be prohibited from trading in won.

"Should some or all services need to be closed, (exchanges) should notify customers of the expected closing date and procedures to withdraw money by at least seven days before the closure," the Financial Services Commision said earlier this week. It said this should be completed no later than September 17.

Of all exchanges, nearly 40 are set to suspend all services. A further 28 have security certificates but have not secured bank partnerships.

Just four - Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit - have registered and secured partnerships and so will be allowed to make won settlements.

Some smaller exchanges including ProBit, Cashierest, and Flybit have already said they will end won trading, and that they will continue operations involving only digital coin trading until securing partnerships with banks.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Prices in India, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Google Doodle Marks Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura’s 133th Birthday
  6. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  7. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  10. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
  2. Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year
  3. Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
  5. Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81
  6. Cryptocurrency ATM Kiosks, Bitcoin Purchase-Related Complaints to Be Investigated by El Salvador Body
  7. Facebook Removes German Anti-COVID Restrictions Group Over 'Social Harm'
  8. Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
  9. Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
  10. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launched Successfully: Here’s What the ‘Happy’ All-Civilian Crew Is Up To
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com