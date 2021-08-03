Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services

Around 170 applicants in Singapore have sought permission to provide digital payment token services.

By Joanna Ossinger, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 August 2021 18:08 IST
Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services

It’s one of the first virtual asset service providers to obtain an in-principle approval letter

Highlights
  • Around 170 applicants sought to provide Digital Payment Token services
  • Applicants will be subject to close scrutiny in the licensing process
  • Independent Reserve embarked on its international expansion plans in 2019

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted an “in-principle approval” under the Payment Services Act to cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve, allowing it to operate as a regulated provider for Digital Payment Token services.

It's one of the first virtual asset service providers to obtain an in-principle approval letter for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore, according to a statement from the company.

“To be one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges to be notified by MAS of our in-principle licensing approval is a reflection of the robustness of the policies, procedures, and risk management systems that we have put in place to guide our day-to-day operations,” Adrian Przelozny, chief executive officer of Independent Reserve, said in the statement. “It provides certainty for us as industry participants and security for our customers.”

Several applicants were in the final stages of review for getting a license to operate as digital payment token service providers, Singapore's Senior Minister and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in reply to a question in parliament on July 26.

Around 170 applicants have applied to provide digital payment token services since the commencement of the Payment Services Act in January 2020, Tharman said at the time, adding that 30 applications have been withdrawn after engagement with MAS while two had been rejected. Around 90 service providers are operating under an exemption from holding a license, he said.

Applicants will be “subject to close scrutiny in the licensing process and ongoing supervision by MAS,” the regulator said in response to queries from Bloomberg some weeks ago.

Established in Australia in 2013, Independent Reserve embarked on its international expansion plans in late 2019, setting up its first overseas operations in Singapore to provide digital asset exchange and OTC trading services to people and institutions in Singapore.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Independent Reserve, digital payment token, Cryptocurrency Exchange
Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  3. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  4. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  7. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme Pad Key Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  9. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
  10. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch
  4. Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services
  5. Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
  6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report
  8. 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
  9. Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
  10. Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com