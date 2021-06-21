Technology News
loading

Wag Pet Care Platform Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Payment for Services

Wag users can use Dogecoin to purchase credits that can be used to pay for pet care services.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 June 2021 15:21 IST
Wag Pet Care Platform Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Payment for Services

Wag will accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies via BitPay

Highlights
  • Wag customers can use cryptocurrencies to buy credits
  • These credits can be used for pet care services
  • Wag will accept Dogecoin as well

Cryptocurrencies have generated consistent curiosity among investors. Despite a market crash recently and a crackdown by authorities in some countries, they are gaining a slow but steady acceptance among companies eyeing the huge market base of rapidly increasing digital coin users. Wag, an American pet-care services company, has now decided to jump onto the bandwagon and accept Dogecoin as payment through BitPay. It said pet parents can use the cryptocurrency to purchase credits, that can be used to pay for on-demand dog walks, overnight care, pet training, veterinary advice, and any other service offered by it through its app.

Pet care services companies were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, as most people stayed at home, or decided to take their pets out on a walk on their own. So, these companies moved swiftly to a more sustainable business model. They deployed digital payments technology and began focussing more on delivery and providing online support.

In a tweet, Wag! Revealed the “big news” and added that they will “now accept Dogecoin using @BitPay”.

The company also said that it has also decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from each cryptocurrency transaction to carbon-offsetting environmental efforts in “alignment with the DOGE community's motto to #DoOnlyGoodEveryday”. On its official website, Wag! stated that pet parents can “purchase Wag! credits with Dogecoin,” and added that “a tree is planted with every purchase.”

At the time of writing, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 19.1.

Wag! CEO Garrett Smallwood said they are very excited to have integrated cryptocurrency into their platform and make it easier for people to pay as they please. “Plus, how could we not accept Dogecoin as a form of payment?” Smallwood added in a statement.

The company said it found that there was a clear demand for this form of payment after months of engaging with the cryptocurrency community on social media.

Welcoming Wag! to the world of cryptocurrencies, BitPay tweeted that “Pet Parents can use cryptocurrency to purchase @WagWalking  including #dogecoin of course!

Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, BitPay, said as cryptocurrency increasingly becomes “a preferred way” of payment, companies like Wag!, are realising its importance, and added that “Wag! will benefit greatly from enabling its users to participate in the future of payments through a consumer-driven initiative.”

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Dogecoin Price, Wag, Cryptocurrency, Cryptorurrency Payment
PS5 India Restock: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23
Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped Ahead of Formal Announcement

Related Stories

Wag Pet Care Platform Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Payment for Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 5 Million Downloads in Early Access
  2. Ageing Hubble Space Telescope Is Down After a Technical Glitch
  3. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  5. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  6. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  8. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  9. NASA Shares Beautiful Image of Lagoon Nebula That Shows Stars Forming
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Users Freeze Deceased Friends, Family Members in Time With Google Maps Street View Images
  2. Wag Pet Care Platform Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Payment for Services
  3. Dimming of Betelgeuse: Here’s Why the Glow of One of Brightest Stars Faded
  4. Bitcoin Price Slumps in Wake of China Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown
  5. Lava Probuds TWS Earbuds With 25-Hour Playback Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,199
  6. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped Ahead of Formal Announcement
  7. PS5 India Restock: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23
  8. CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Sends Data to Servers Outside Country, May Include China; CAIT Demands Ban
  10. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com