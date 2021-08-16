Technology News
loading

DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem

DeFi platform Poly Network was at the centre of one of the biggest cryptocurrency theft last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2021 16:27 IST
DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem

DeFi specialists say security risks tend to lie at newer sites which may run on less secure code

Highlights
  • Would-be robbers are often able to exploit bugs in open-source codes
  • Centralised exchanges had been the main targets of crypto cyberheists
  • Losses from crime at DeFi platforms are at an all-time high

For most of the 13-year life of cryptocurrencies, exchanges were the epicentre for cyberheists. Now, a bigger hacking risk in the growing sector has exploded into view: peer-to-peer crypto platforms.

One such site, Poly Network, was at the centre of a $610 million (roughly Rs. 4,530 crores) cryptocurrency theft last week, one of the biggest ever. Within days of the heist, the decentralised finance (DeFi) platform said the "white hat" hacker or hackers had returned nearly all the loot.

The unusual ending to the Poly Network saga belies fast-emerging risks in this growing corner of crypto, where an estimated $80 billion (roughly Rs. 590 crores) or more is held, interviews with industry executives, lawyers, and analysts show.

DeFi sites allow users to lend, borrow, and save - usually in cryptocurrencies - while bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks and exchanges. Backers say the technology offers cheaper and more efficient access to financial services.

But the heist at Poly Network - previously a little-known site - has underscored the vulnerability of DeFi sites to crime.

Would-be robbers are often able to exploit bugs in the open-source code used by sites. And with regulation still patchy, there is usually little or no recourse for victims.

Centralised exchanges, which act as middlemen between buyers and sellers of crypto, had previously been the main targets of crypto cyberheists.

Tokyo-based exchange Mt.Gox for instance collapsed in 2014 after it lost half a billion dollars in hacks. Coincheck, also based in Tokyo, was hit by a $530 million (roughly Rs. 3,930 crores) heist in 2018.

Many major exchanges, under the regulatory spotlight and striving to attract mainstream investors, have since bolstered security and heists on such scale are now relatively rare.

Less secure

An onus on security at major platforms such as Coinbase Global has pushed less-secure venues to the sidelines, said Ross Middleton, chief financial officer at DeFi platform DeversiFi.

"What's happened is the big exchanges have got really good (on security) and the smaller exchanges aren't around anymore," he said. "The frontier is definitely DeFi now."

Losses from crime at DeFi platforms are at an all-time high, crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace said last week, with thieves, hackers and fraudsters making off with $474 million (roughly Rs. 3,510 crores) from January through July.

The spike came as funds poured into DeFi, mirroring flows into crypto as a whole. According to DeFi Pulse the total value held at such sites is now more than $80 billion (roughly Rs. 590 crores), compared with just $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,490 crores) a year earlier.

DeFi specialists say security risks tend to lie at newer sites which may run on less secure code.

"There is a widening security and risk gap between old, battle-tested DeFi protocols, and new, untested DeFi protocols," said Rune Christensen, former head of the body behind high-profile DeFi application Maker.

Proponents says the use of open-source code means vulnerabilities can be quickly identified and solved by users, reducing the risk of crime. DeFi can police itself, they say.

Yet for financial watchdogs and governments across the world looking at regulating the crypto sector, DeFi is increasingly in focus.

Enforcement action

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has signalled he would take a tough stance on DeFi.

Such platforms may be captured by US securities laws, he said in a speech this month, calling on Congress to draft legislation to rein in DeFi and crypto trading.

The SEC this month brought its first enforcement action involving DeFi tech, alleging the company issued unregistered securities and misled investors. The SEC did not respond to further questions on its stance.

Officials at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also signalled greater scrutiny.

Commissioner Dan Berkovitz in June called DeFi a "Hobbesian marketplace" - a reference to a 17th century philosopher who saw life without government as "nasty, brutish, and short". Unlicensed DeFi platforms for derivatives were violating commodities trading laws, he suggested.

Elsewhere, moves are slower. DeFi is still far from the political agenda in Britain, for instance.

A spokesperson for Britain's financial watchdog said while some DeFi activities may fall under its scope, much of the sector is unregulated.

For some analysts, greater regulation in inevitable, with little sign that DeFi sites can do the job themselves.

"The unfortunate situation is that (Poly Network) was seen as just an average Tuesday in the DeFi world," said Tim Swanson of blockchain firm Clearmatics.

"The industry likes to congratulate itself by claiming it resides on transparent systems, but it has repeatedly shown it is incapable of policing itself."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeFi, Cryptocurrency, Poly Network
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Related Stories

DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  3. Google Pixel 5a 5G Tipped to Launch on August 17, Component Photos Surface
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  7. Realme Book Pricing, Key Specifications Allegedly Leaked
  8. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications
  2. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch, 6 Game Tracks Now Available to Public
  3. Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More
  4. Google Pixel 5a 5G Component Images Surface Online to Show 4,680mAh Battery, Could Launch on August 17
  5. IT Rules: Indian Media Cheer Court Order Putting New Code of Conduct on Hold
  6. Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
  7. Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
  8. Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC
  9. Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
  10. DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com