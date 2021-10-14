International Tennis Federation and Davis Cup organisers Kosmos Tennis have agreed to pen an agreement with blockchain provider Chiliz to launch an official Davis Cup fan token on Socios.com — a platform known for launching fan tokens for football clubs. The fan token in question, named '$DAVIS Fan Token,' will allow fans of the prestigious tournament an opportunity to gain access to a whole bunch of contests and interactive content around a competition that is widely likened to a World Cup, but for tennis.

As per a report by Nairametrics, these fan-specific engagement opportunities for $DAVIS Fan Token holders will include the chance to have a say and a vote on a number of initiatives by taking part in interactive polls that will run on the Socios.com app. Socios.com as a platform boasts 1.2 million users across the world and identifies itself as a direct-to-consumer platform that employs blockchain technology to provide the world's leading sporting organisations with the tools to engage with and monetise their global fanbases.

It isn't clear yet how many tokens will be offered for sale and how much each will be priced. What we do know though is that this year's edition of the Davis Cup Finals will take place from November 25 to December 5 with venues in three different cities — Madrid, Innsbruck, and Turin. Participants will feature 18 countries divided into six groups of three.

Kosmos Tennis CEO Enric Rojas explained, "The agreement with Socios.com and the launch of the Davis Tokens will allow us to improve the experience of our fans so that they can really feel part of the event. Fans play a fundamental role in Davis and now that travelling the world due to COVID is still complicated, the Fan Token will allow fans to feel part of the event."

