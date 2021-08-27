Technology News
Cryptocurrency Transactions to Be Recognised, Regulated in Cuba

Cuba’s new resolution says the Central Bank can authorise use of cryptocurrencies “for reasons of socioeconomic interest.”

By Associated Press | Updated: 27 August 2021 11:03 IST
El Salvador recently announced it would recognise use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Highlights
  • The currencies are usually independent of any central bank
  • The currencies use blockchain computer codes to keep track of transfers
  • Some Cubans are already using such devices, often via gift cards

Cuba's government said Thursday it will recognise — and regulate — cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump.

The Central American nation of El Salvador recently announced it would recognise use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a way to encourage remittances from its citizens living abroad. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 36.88 lakhs as of 11am IST on August 27.

The currencies, which can wobbly wildly up and down in value, are usually independent of any central bank and use widely distributed blockchain computer codes to keep track of transfers.

Because they can be used for long-distance transactions that are supposedly anonymous, they are often popular with people attempting to evade government regulations — presumably including US restrictions on sending money to places such as Cuba.

The resolution says the Central Bank can authorise use of cryptocurrencies “for reasons of socioeconomic interest” but with the state assuring that their operations are controlled. It also explicitly noted that operations could not involve illegal activities.

A local cryptocurrency expert, programmer Erich García, said some Cubans are already using such devices, often via gift cards, for online purchases.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Cuba
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

