Technology News
loading

CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty

CrossTower India plans to hire up to 100 people in six to nine months.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 September 2021 10:40 IST
CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty

India's digital currency market has grown to $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,300 crores) in May 2021

Highlights
  • CrossTower plans to increase its market share
  • The government was set to present a bill to parliament by March
  • The central bank is planning to launch its own digital currency

US-headquartered digital currency exchange CrossTower has set up a local unit in India and launched a trading platform to capture the growing domestic crypto market even though the fate of cryptocurrency in India is still unclear.

CrossTower India has already hired 35 people and plans to increase headcount to 100 in six to nine months, the company said. The company is following in the footsteps of market leader Binance, which entered India in 2019.

India's digital currency market has grown from $923 million (roughly Rs. 6,750 crores) in April 2020 to $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,300 crores) in May 2021, according to Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform. Among 154 nations, India ranks 11th in cryptocurrency adoption, it said.

"India will play a pivotal role and we plan to use the country as a hub to expand into other geographies," Kapil Rathi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrossTower, told Reuters.

As a late entrant to India, the company plans to increase its market share by providing competitive pricing and relying on advanced technology infrastructure, Rathi added.

Several other global exchanges are considering coming to India despite the lack of regulations on crypto and concerns about an unfavourable regulatory environment.

"We believe we are taking a calculated risk," said Rathi.

The government was set to present a bill to parliament by March that proposed a ban on cryptocurrencies, making trading and holding them illegal. But the bill was not tabled in the session and there is uncertainty about the government's plans.

The central bank is planning to launch its own digital currency by December, however.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CrossTower, Binance
NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Collected Its First Rock Sample
Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  6. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  8. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says
  2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1
  3. Redmi Buds 3 With AirPods-Like Design, Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi 10 Prime First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty
  7. NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Collected Its First Rock Sample
  8. Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele Says Country Now Holds BTC 400
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  10. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com