Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis

Chainalysis said illicit addresses already hold over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,440 crore) worth of cryptocurrencies.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 January 2022 16:23 IST
Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis

Chainalysis said that 0.34 percent of 2020's crypto transactions was associated with illegal activity.

Highlights
  • Illicit addresses are defined as wallets tied to criminal activities
  • DeFi transaction volume surged 912 percent in 2021
  • There was a large increases in DeFi protocols being used to launder money

Cryptocurrency-linked crime surged to a record high last year in terms of value, with illegal addresses receiving $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,200 crore) in digital currencies, up 79 percent from $7.8 billion (roughly Rs. 58,060 crore) in 2020, according to a blog from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Thursday.

As of early 2022, Chainalysis said illicit addresses already hold over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,440 crore) worth of cryptocurrencies, with the majority of this held by wallets associated with crypto theft.

Illicit addresses are defined as wallets tied to criminal activities such as ransomware, Ponzi schemes, and scams.

That said, illicit activities' share of total crypto transaction volume remained low at just 0.15 percent in 2021. Total transaction volume surged to $15.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 11,76,14,410 crore) last year, up more than 550 percent from 2020 levels.

Chainalysis, however, said the 0.15 percent figure could still rise as the firm identifies more addresses tied to illegal transactions and incorporates that into the total volume.

In its last crypto crime report, Chainalysis had said that 0.34 percent of 2020's crypto transactions was associated with illegal activity. That number has now been raised to 0.62 percent.

"Criminal abuse of cryptocurrency creates huge impediments for continued adoption, heightens the likelihood of restrictions being imposed by governments, and worst of all victimizes innocent people around the world," said Chainalysis.

Still, the underlying trend suggested that with the exception of 2019 - an extreme outlier year for crypto crime largely due to the multibillion-dollar PlusToken Ponzi scheme - crime has become a small part of the cryptocurrency world.

The report also said the rise in decentralised finance, or DeFi, which facilitates crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking, has been a big factor in the increase in stolen funds and scams.

In 2020, less than $162 million (roughly Rs. 1,210 crore) worth of cryptocurrency was stolen from DeFi platforms, which was 31 percent of the year's total amount stolen. That represented a 335 percent increase over the total stolen from DeFi platforms in 2019.

In 2021, that figure rose another 1,330 percent to $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,120 crore), Chainalysis said.

DeFi transaction volume surged 912 percent in 2021, and Chainalysis said outsized gains on decentralized tokens like Shiba Inu have pushed investors to speculate on DeFi tokens.

"The increase in DeFi-related crime is an example of how criminals often exploit new technologies," Kim Grauer, head of research at Chainalysis, said in an email to Reuters.

"When DeFi started to grow this year, we saw large increases in DeFi protocols being used to launder money as well as DeFi protocols being the actual victims of crimes such as hacking."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, DeFi
Facebook, Google Face EUR 150-Million French Fine for Cookie Breaches

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Massively for the First Time in 2022
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  9. James Webb Telescope Deploys Sunshield, Retires Most Single-Point Failures
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More
  2. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Getting Extended RAM Feature Through OTA Update
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Spider-Man Themed Content With January Update
  4. Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis
  5. Facebook, Google Face EUR 150-Million French Fine for Cookie Breaches
  6. CES 2022: Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, Nokia 2760 Flip Phones Launched
  7. MoneyGram Acquires Minority Stake in US-Based Bitcoin Kiosk Company Coinme to Fuel Adoption
  8. Iran Imposes 3-Month Ban on Authorised Bitcoin Mining Facilities Due to Excessive Power Usage
  9. CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers
  10. WhatsApp Introducing Profile Photos, Mentions, Reply Information in Notifications on iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com