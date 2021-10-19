Technology News
loading

Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000

Bitcoin whales’ average holdings are decreasing with the number of accounts holding over BTC 1,000 dropping to its lowest point since 2012.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 19 October 2021 14:32 IST
Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000

BTC 10,000 is worth over $621 million (roughly Rs. 4,655.04 crores) as per today's price

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has moved past $62,000 for the first time in 5 months
  • Bitcoin whales with more than BTC 10,000 has fallen to 82
  • Bitcoin wallet addresses holding BTC 100–1,000 have increased

Bitcoin has moved past the $62,000 (roughly Rs. 46,64,880) mark for the first time in five months, a milestone that the entire crypto market is positive about. With more growth expected in the coming weeks, investors continue to flock to the digital asset even though it has reached "overbought" levels this month. Well, October's massive rally is being attributed to whales buying big, but new data suggests that the number of big Bitcoin (BTC) whales — which are investors holding as much as BTC 10,000, have fallen to an all-time low.

As per a tweet by Chinese journalist Colin Wu, on-chain market analysis group Glassnode claims that the number of Bitcoin whales with more than BTC 10,000 has fallen to 82 — a figure that hasn't dipped to such lows since mid-December 2012. Back then, Bitcoin was valued at $13.5 (roughly Rs. 1,015), which meant that BTC 10,000 was only worth $135,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 crores). Today, BTC 10,000 is worth over $621 million (roughly Rs. 4,655.04 crores).

Glassnode didn't reveal who these 82 whales are, but they are very likely Bitcoin companies, cryptocurrency exchanges and very early investors.

But Glassnode's findings aren't very conclusive on whether the number of whales has actually dropped. According to a tweet by Santiment published recently, the number of accounts holding BTC 100–1,000 has "significantly" increased over the past five weeks. Santiment says the number of Bitcoin wallet addresses within this group has increased by 254, a 1.9 percent increase in a short span of time.

This suggests that some whales have spread their Bitcoin holding over multiple addresses and that some addresses are managed by multiple users. Nevertheless, this is a good sign for the crypto market as the smaller the percentage that a small group owns of the total supply, the more decentralised the crypto asset becomes.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, BTC, Bitcoin Whale, Whale, Glassnode
Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo

Related Stories

Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  3. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  5. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  6. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  2. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  4. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
  6. Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
  7. Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
  9. iQoo Z5x Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of October 20 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Confirmed
  10. Telegram Marks Over 1-Billion Google Play Store Installs Post Recent Facebook Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com