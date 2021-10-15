Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High

Bitcoin moves above $58,000 (roughly Rs. 43.5 lakhs) before ending Thursday on a big slump, in what has been a good week for the popular crypto asset.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 October 2021 12:16 IST
Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High

Bitcoin price saw a slump on October 14

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's push to $65,000 sees resistance at the $58,000 mark
  • Ether traders saw valuations rise by more than 4 percent
  • Cardano, Dogecoin make gains as Uniswap values see a big surge

Bitcoin had another positive day of trade overall but saw a big plunge towards the end of the day's trade to end Thursday at $56,934 (roughly Rs. 42,87,532). The day's high, however, saw the largest cryptocurrency as per market capitalisation shoot above $58,300 (roughly Rs. 43,95,359) and start Friday on a high too. The valuation of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber shows up at Rs. 46,36,671 (roughly $61,570), showing a 2.31 percent increase since trade began this morning.

Bitcoin investors are hopeful but it has turned out to be a good week for Ether traders too. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker suggests that the Ethereum-based crypto-asset saw yet another 4.10 percent climb. Ether opened on Friday at a valuation of Rs. 2,95,802 (roughly $3,927), a number that has already shot up to Rs. 2,98,619 (roughly $3,965) while filing the story. While values don't suggest a concerted bull run thus far, there could be one around the corner as DeFi projects begin to accumulate more total value locked (TVL).

Popular altcoins had a good day too. While Polkadot went up the most on Wednesday, the surge has seemingly stopped, for now. Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin and Litecoin all ended in green. Uniswap was the biggest gainers on the day, adding more than 8.5 percent to its value.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently stated that the city will put forth a formal proposal to pay government employees their salaries in Bitcoin and also allow citizens to pay city taxes using the cryptocurrency later this month. Miami had earlier introduced a proposal for the city to be able to invest in Bitcoin, but Florida limitations don't currently allow local governments to transact in an asset that is so volatile.

Suarez in a separate interview slammed JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon for calling Bitcoin "worthless". Bitcoin is "definitely not worthless," Suarez stated, pointing out how rapidly the cryptocurrency's value has skyrocketed over the past year.

Bitcoin's good week is expected to end on a high too with reports suggesting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission could be very close to approving the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the country.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  2. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
  3. HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
  4. Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
  5. Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
  6. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
  7. TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
  8. Virgin Galactic to Delay Commercial Space Travel Service, Won’t Conduct Further Test Flights This Year
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Too Unstable to Be Used for Oil Contracts
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Fast Charging Requirements Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com