Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Rallies Closer to All-Time High Levels as ETF Debut Looms, Memecoins Start Week With a Surge

Bitcoin rallied close to the $63,000 mark ahead of speculation regarding a Futures ETF debut early in the week.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 October 2021 11:49 IST
Bitcoin Rallies Closer to All-Time High Levels as ETF Debut Looms, Memecoins Start Week With a Surge

Bitcoin may soon touch the much-coveted $65,000 mark

Highlights
  • Bitcoin inches closer to eclipsing $65,000 all-time high
  • Ether investors hopeful after 12 percent rise last week
  • Dogecoin, SHIB mark gains as Ripple, Chainlink see dip

Bitcoin began early Monday with big gains after a dip over the weekend, ahead of an anticipated US exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has risen more than 6.5 percent since Friday morning to trade at $62,071 (roughly Rs. 46,70,532) at the time of writing. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber, the cryptocurrency is trading at a much higher valuation of Rs. 48,52,236 (roughly $64,485) — a 1.15 percent increase over the opening value this morning. With the first futures ETF tied to the token expected to debut this week, Bitcoin may well see levels reach past the $65,000 mark soon.

While Bitcoin investors have quite the week to look forward to, Ether backers are positive too. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker suggests that the Ethereum-based crypto-asset rallied by over 12 percent in value in the week that ended on October 17 after a minor dip in the week before. Ether opens the week at Rs. 2,99,390 (roughly $3,977) and is already up by 0.67 percent, trading at Rs. 3,01,380 (roughly $4,005) at the time of publishing.

It's a good start to the week for the two most popular memecoins around in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. While SHIB is up by 7.46 percent and valued at Rs. 0.002103 (roughly $0.00003), Dogecoin has moved up to Rs. 18.86 (roughly $0.25065), marking a 1.03 percent rise. Cardano, Ripple, Uniswap and Chainlink, meanwhile, begin the week with sharp falls.

While Bitcoin is primed to challenge its record highs amid the ETF debut, there could be resistance past the $63,000 as investors might look to book their profits at some level.

Closer home, short video app Chingari has launched a crypto token of its own named $Gari, alongside a full-fledged NFT marketplace too. $Gari will have Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador, who was also present at its launch event in Mumbai.

Developed in collaboration with the Solana blockchain, $Gari is being advertised as a social token instead of a financial token, where creators will be able to accumulate coins based on their content.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List, Cryptocurrency
First Movie in Space: Russian Actress, Film Director Return to Earth After Filming
Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Related Stories

Bitcoin Rallies Closer to All-Time High Levels as ETF Debut Looms, Memecoins Start Week With a Surge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  2. Chingari's $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  8. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  9. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on First Sale in India Today: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Set to Launch in China on October 19; Renders, Specifications Tipped
  2. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore
  3. Bitcoin Rallies Closer to All-Time High Levels as ETF Debut Looms, Memecoins Start Week With a Surge
  4. Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20
  5. China to Keep Up Scrutiny of Internet Sector: Report
  6. North Vancouver May Use Bitcoin Mining to Generate Heat, in 2022
  7. Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' With His Dogecoins Gets Mixed Reaction
  9. First Movie in Space: Russian Actress, Film Director Return to Earth After Filming
  10. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, New Chips Likely Named M1 Pro and M1 Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com