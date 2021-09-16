Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres

Cryptocurrency is slowly gaining traction around the world as El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:03 IST
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin was recently adopted as legal tender earlier this month by El Salvador

Highlights
  • Cryptocurrency Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador got off to a bumpy start
  • Salvadoran President Bukele said Chivo was not available on platforms
  • Bukele used his Twitter account to press online stores to stock the app

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash," Aron tweeted. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 37.52 lakhs while Ethereum price in India stood at Rs. 2.82 lakhs, Litecoin price in India stood at Rs. 14,810, and Bitcoin Cash price in India stood at Rs. 47,100.

Bitcoin was recently adopted as legal tender earlier this month by El Salvador. However, the world-first move was beset by teething problems, as an angry protest by mistrustful citizens, technological glitches, and a dip in the cryptocurrency clouded the rollout.

The bold experiment got off to a bumpy start when shortly after midnight, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele complained the government-backed Bitcoin app was not available on various Internet platforms including Apple and Huawei.

Bukele used his Twitter account to press online stores to stock the app, or digital wallet, known as Chivo, and Huawei later began making it available. But when the app proved unable to cope with user registrations, the government unplugged it in order to connect to more servers and increase capacity.

Still, as the app began appearing on more platforms, Bukele was by afternoon retweeting videos posted on social media with people making payments using Bitcoin at retailers in El Salvador including McDonald's and Starbucks. Starbucks' El Salvador unit said it was accepting Bitcoin for purchases at its restaurants, drive-through facilities or to go.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Litecoin, Litecoin Price in India, Ethereum, Ethereum Price in India, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash Price in India, AMC, Adam Aron
Motorola Moto E20 With Dual Rear Cameras Reportedly Launched; Moto E40 Specifications Appear on Geekbench

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  6. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  8. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 India Launch Listed on Amazon for September 19
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion
  2. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres
  3. Motorola Moto E20 With Dual Rear Cameras Reportedly Launched; Moto E40 Specifications Appear on Geekbench
  4. Netflix’s TUDUM Event to Feature Over 145 Stars. Here’s the Official Trailer
  5. Microsoft Is Adopting Passwordless Sign-In for All Accounts and Apps
  6. Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Band 6 NFC, Smart Projector 2 Unveiled Alongside 11T Series
  7. Battlefield 2042 Release Date Delayed Nearly a Month to November 19
  8. Realme Pad to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price in India, Specifications
  9. 5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. WhatsApp Testing In-App Business Directory to Help Users Find Shops, Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com