Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Adoption in El Salvador: Congress Backs $150 Million Fund to Facilitate Bitcoin Conversions

El Salvador will be the first in the world to use Bitcoin as legal tender.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2021 11:43 IST
Cryptocurrency Adoption in El Salvador: Congress Backs $150 Million Fund to Facilitate Bitcoin Conversions

El Salvador, which already uses the US dollar, prepares to officially adopt Bitcoin on September 7

Highlights
  • Money for fund will redirected from finance ministry's current budget
  • At least 200 ATMs and 50 consulting centres from "Chivo" are installed
  • El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced the initiative in June

El Salvador's Congress approved a law to create a $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,095 crores) fund to facilitate conversions from Bitcoin to US dollars ahead of its planned adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender next week.

With 64 votes in favour and 14 votes against, Congress approved the fund as El Salvador, which already uses the US dollar, prepares to officially adopt Bitcoin on September 7. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 36.7 lakhs as of 11:30am IST on September 1.

The Central American country will be the first in the world to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

Money for the new fund will redirected from the finance ministry's current budget and administered by the state development bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), lawmakers said.

"The purpose of this law is to financially support the alternatives that the state provides, without prejudice to private initiatives, that allow the user to carry out the automatic and instantaneous convertibility of Bitcoin to the United States dollar," a congressional document said.

At least 200 ATMs and 50 consulting centres from the government digital wallet app "Chivo" are being installed in different parts of the country where users can deposit and withdraw money without paying commissions, according to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who announced the initiative in June.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency, El Salvador, Nayib Bukele
Realme 8i Specifications Confirmed to Include MediaTek Helio G96 SoC; Leaked Renders Hint at Design

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Adoption in El Salvador: Congress Backs $150 Million Fund to Facilitate Bitcoin Conversions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com