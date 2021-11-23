Technology News
loading

'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities

Senator Jane Hume said that Australia must “forge a new trail” in cryptocurrency.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 November 2021 14:26 IST
'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency in the world and very popular in Australia

Highlights
  • Australia’s Digital Economy Minister is pro-crypto
  • She has suggested Australian government to be caution, not fearful
  • Bitcoin is gaining popularity in Australia

Jane Hume, the Digital Economy Minister of Australia, validated the crypto space saying that it is not a “fad”, and suggesting the government to be open to upcoming tech innovations. Senator Hume made the statements while addressing the Australian Financial Review's Super and Wealth Summit in Sydney. The minister has further asked the Australian government to forge a trail into the crypto world before other nations adopt the culture leaving the land down under behind. Caution, not fear should be the approach towards the crypto space, Hume said.

“I commend industry for embracing innovation and developments in this space, particularly around blockchain. As an industry, and as a government, we need to acknowledge this is not a fad. We should tread cautiously, but not fearfully,” news portal InnovationAus quoted Hume as saying. “Decentralised finance underpinned by blockchain technology will present incredible opportunities – Australia mustn't be left behind by fear of the unknown.”

Hume's support for crypto comes at a direct attack on a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official, who last week warned people against the crypto space, actually calling it a “fad”.

As per a report by SkyNews, Tony Richards, the head of payments at the RBA believes young investors should not get into the crypto space amid risks of price collapses.

“Some surveys have claimed that around 20 percent of the Australian population hold cryptocurrencies, and one claimed that Dogecoin alone was held by five percent of Australians. I must say that I find these statistics somewhat implausible,” a report by Financial Review had quoted Richards as saying.

The crypto adoption scene seems to be caught amid a turmoil in Australia, where authorities and oppositions are locking horns regarding the legitimacy of the crypto space.

Earlier in October, a finance committee tabled a report in the Australian parliament, focussing on new licensing regimes, tackling environmental problems related to crypto mining, and addressing the growing issue of debanking.

Recently, the CEO of Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank also predicted larger risks in not getting entering the digital asset industry timely and has signed partnerships with leading crypto players.

As per research firm Statista, Bitcoin is the leading crypto-token in Australia and diversifying investment portfolio is the main reason why people are investing in cryptocurrencies there.

The government of several countries around the world including India are sceptical about the crypto space. Some of the main reasons of concerns include the “unregulated and independent” nature of cryptocurrencies taking away the powers of central banks, the high energy consumption of crypto-mining, as well as the misuse of these untraceable digital assets for anti-social purposes like terror financing.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Space, Tony Richards, Australia, Bitcoin, Jane Hume
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report
Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Increase by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details

Related Stories

'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  5. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
  7. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Infinix Inbook X1 Set to Launch Soon With All-Metal Body, Large Battery
  10. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Combine Shopping and Livestreams, Teams Up With Walmart to Test New Feature
  2. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  3. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. Amazon, Apple Handed EUR 200 Million Italian Fine for Alleged Collusion in Product Sales
  5. 'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
  6. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Increase by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  7. Rare Seiko WristMac, the First 'True' Apple Watch From 1988, Up for Auction
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Case Renders Surface Online, Tip Large Square-Shaped Rear Camera Module
  9. Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Playback Speed Feature for Audio Messages, Spotted Beta-Testing on iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com