Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Mining Electronic Waste ‘Growing Threat to Environment’, Says Study

Bitcoin mining computers have an average lifecycle of just 1.3 years, the study claims.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 September 2021 11:34 IST
Bitcoin Mining Electronic Waste ‘Growing Threat to Environment’, Says Study
Highlights
  • Electronic waste generated by bitcoin mining was a lot
  • The race to find new bitcoins, one unit was worth more than $47,000
  • The more bitcoin is worth, the larger the amount of electronic waste

Mining for bitcoin generates substantial electronic waste that "represents a growing threat to the environment", according to a recent study. A co-author of the report told AFP on Friday that the average life cycle of the powerful computers used to unearth the units of the world's leading cryptocurrency was only 1.3 years.

Alex de Vries noted that this was "extremely short compared to any" other electronic devices such as iPhones. At 30,700 tonnes, the amount of electronic waste generated by bitcoin mining in the 12 months to May was "comparable to the amount of small IT and telecommunication equipment waste produced by a country like the Netherlands", the report said.

The race to find new bitcoins -- on Friday, one unit was worth more than $47,000 following a stellar rise this year -- means the mining computers' processing power soon becomes obsolete.

And the more bitcoin is worth, the larger the amount of electronic waste, according to the study published by scientific journal, Elsevier.

Alex de Vries works as an economist at the Dutch central bank, while the report's co-author Christian Stoll is from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Despite the high amount of waste, it remains a fraction of the global total from throwing away electronic devices, which stood at 53.6 million tonnes last year.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of September 29 Launch

Related Stories

Bitcoin Mining Electronic Waste ‘Growing Threat to Environment’, Says Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  5. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  6. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Features, Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Review: Prime Candidate?
  8. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  10. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Users to Get XPan Mode to Recreate Hasselblad Camera-Like Photos
  2. Bitcoin Mining Electronic Waste ‘Growing Threat to Environment’, Says Study
  3. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12; Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
  4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of September 29 Launch
  5. Bitcoin Is Being Killed by Regulators in Countries Like India and China, Says Billionaire Ray Dalio
  6. Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Amazon Facilities in Canada Face Campaigns to Organise Workers' Union
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Will Include Samsung's E4 AMOLED Display With Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Africa’s Cryptocurrency Market Saw Annual Growth of Over 1,000 Percent: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com