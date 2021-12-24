Technology News
loading

Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values

Industry experts have alerted retail traders to be careful while getting involved in aggressive trades.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 December 2021 11:18 IST
Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

This is the first time in days that Bitcoin surged beyond the mark of $51,000 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh)

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu also register gains
  • USD Coin and Polygon failed to pump up
  • Industry experts acknowledge overall crypto market recovery

A day before Christmas, the crypto market stepped into December 24 bearing early gifts for the investors. After days of sluggish performance, Bitcoin started the day by adding 4.55 percent to its value, and taking it up to $53,305 (roughly Rs. 40 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. This is the first time in days that Bitcoin managed to surge beyond the mark of $51,000 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh). On international exchanges such as CoinMarketCap and Binance, Bitcoin is trading at around $50,973 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh).

Ether also found itself chiming right into the merry season along with Bitcoin, gaining 2.37 percent. Presently, Ether is trading at $4,285 (roughly Rs. 3.2 lakh) per token according to Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, among majority altcoins, brightened up the crypto charts.

Among a handful of cryptocurrencies that presently seem to be missing out on the festive spirit, Tether, Ripple, USD Coin, and Polygon registered minor dips.

“With the weekend approaching, retail traders should tread with caution while taking aggressive trades. The low volumes aid whales could easily manipulate the market,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, the overall flaky sentiment towards the crypto sector seems to have taken a breather amid the holidays.

Crypto exchanges are busy adding more altcoins in their portfolios for traders to trade in.

Internationally, several crypto firms have added Bitcoin gifting features to get more people to invest in the cryptocurrency and rope in their friends and families into the space as well.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Tether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polygon, Ripple, Litecoin, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord 2 CE May Not Launch Before February 2022, Tipster Hints

Related Stories

Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  2. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  3. Starting July 1, 2022, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  4. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Tipped for February 2022
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  8. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Discounts on Smart TVs
  9. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Forget Dating Apps: People Moving to Twitter, TikTok to Find the Perfect Match, MIT Report States
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy
  4. Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE May Not Launch Before February 2022, Tipster Hints
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Spotted on US FCC Listing, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Ability to Upload Media as Status Update When Sharing Over Chat
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Introduces Permanent Device Ban Policy to Deter Cheaters
  9. CES 2022: Google, Waymo, GM Cancel In-Person Attendance Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
  10. Tesla Deactivates Video Games on Moving Car Screens After US Safety Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com