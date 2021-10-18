Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban

The billionaire investor was asked what would he suggest for new cryptocurrency investors.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 October 2021 14:26 IST
Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is a popular Shark Tank investor

Highlights
  • Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin are Mark Cuban's favourite cryptocurrencies
  • Cuban is known for its diverse cryptocurrency investments
  • Bitcoin's algorithmic scarcity makes it better than gold, as per Cuban

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, the Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner, has once again spoken up about cryptocurrency. This time, he chose to talk about some of the most popular crypto coins. According to Cuban, not all digital currencies are equal though the entire crypto market has seen a boost in the past year. In an interview with CNBC, Cuban was asked what cryptocurrency he would suggest for new investors. He picked Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as the most important of them all.

Cuban considered that Bitcoin was “better gold than gold”. But he kept Ether on top when he said, "As an investment, I think Ethereum has the most upside." During the interview, Cuban said that he wished he had “bought [Ether] sooner” because “I think it's the closest we have to a true currency.” Cuban called Bitcoin "better gold than gold" because of its algorithmic scarcity. There is only a limited amount of this coin available, which has often helped its market cap reach new heights.

Cuban did not leave out Dogecoin from his preference. He said it was a good option to learn the ropes about cryptocurrency and its impact on the market. He also said that Dogecoin was "fun." The meme coin, as many love to call it, has grown into one of the major altcoins in the crypto market thanks to its supporters. Earlier this year, Dogecoin became one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value.

Dogecoin received favour from Cuban as he thought that the coin had a unique use case for it. He said earlier that Dogecoin was a “medium that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services.”

Cuban spoke from his own experience with cryptocurrency. The billionaire investor has a diverse crypto portfolio. It includes the big names such as Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and other altcoins along with NFTs and many blockchain companies.

Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin have been among Cuban's favourite crypto assets options for quite some time.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Ethereum, Mark Cuban, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price
Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Set to Launch in China on October 19; Renders, Specifications Tipped
You Should Switch to Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Today Because of Its Perfect Blend of Price and Features

Related Stories

Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  2. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  3. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  5. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vivo T1 Series Set to Launch in China on October 19, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9 Pro New Neon Silver Colour Option Launch Teased for October 20
  2. Bitcoin Is 'Better Gold Than Gold,' Dogecoin Is 'Fun': Mark Cuban
  3. Cryptocurrency: Valve Bans NFTs, Blockchain Games on Steam
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India With Hogwarts-Inspired Watch Faces, UI
  6. El Salvador Seeing Influx of Dollars Into BTC as Bitcoin Prices Rise
  7. Google Pixel 6 Series Prices for US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch, Ads Surface Online
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set to Launch Alongside Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s on October 19
  9. Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Set to Launch in China on October 19; Renders, Specifications Tipped
  10. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com