Technology News
loading

Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags

Bitcoin price continued to lose ground on September 8, closing at $46,000 (roughly Rs. 33.93 lakhs), down by 1.7 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2021 10:53 IST
Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags

Bukele has sent a stream of Twitter messages over the past 36 hours instructing users

Highlights
  • Some market watchers see a bullish future
  • Several users reported ongoing installation problem
  • The app's rollout created some waves in El Salvador

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, and called on users to report any problems on his Twitter feed.

Adopting language similar to IT departments in offices around the world, Bukele asked users to close and restart the app if a "currently under maintenance" error screen appeared.

The historic adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender by the Central American country has been beset by problems that have contributed to a rout in the value of the digital currency globally. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 36.4 lakhs as of 10am IST on September 9. 

Bitcoin continued to lose ground on Wednesday, closing at $46,000 (roughly Rs. 33.93 lakhs), down by 1.7 percent.

"Any financial innovation on this scale is going to come with teething problems. However, if we've learnt anything from watching the markets in the past year, it's that Bitcoin maximalists will seek to push the digital currency back up just as quickly as it has fallen," said Michael Kamerman, chief executive of Scandinavian-owned fintech company Skilling.

Some market watchers see a bullish future, with a new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered predicting Bitcoin will hit $100,000 (roughly Rs. 73.7 lakhs) by early next year and could be worth as much as $175,000 (roughly Rs. 1.3 crores) longer-term.

Bukele has sent a stream of Twitter messages over the past 36 hours instructing users on how to download the government-backed Chivo app which promises commission-free transactions and which his administration hopes will be adopted by the unbanked.

Overnight the president said the app, a digital wallet, was being disconnected for the second time to "improve user experience and the problems it had during the day."

"We hope that tomorrow will be much better," he wrote in a tweet.

Several users replied in his comments section to report ongoing installation problems.

Douglas Rodriguez, head of El Salvador's central bank, said during an event in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa that the "eyes of the world" were on his country and that the Bitcoin adoption was a process that needed time to "mature."

Addressing concerns the digital currency could encourage illicit activity, Rodriguez said the rules set out by the bank for using Bitcoin were designed to meet money laundering standards andSalvadoran President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, and called on users to report any problems on his Twitter feed.

El Salvador's Bitcoin law states the market will establish the exchange rate between the cryptocurrency and the US dollar, the nation's other legal tender. It says all prices may be expressed in Bitcoin and tax contributions can be paid in digital currency, while currency transactions in Bitcoin are not subject to capital gains taxes.

Fine tuning

Notwithstanding technical hiccups, the app's rollout created some waves in El Salvador, in part due to a government handout of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,210) in Bitcoin to every local user who signs up, and despite polls that show many people are wary of Bitcoin's volatility.

On the El Salvador edition of Apple's App Store, Chivo was the No. 1 downloaded financial app on Wednesday.

Bukele earlier said only a few phone models would initially have access to the app on Alphabet's Google Play to avoid a rush that could collapse the system.

On Wednesday afternoon, he wrote on Twitter that Google Play was available for Alcatel smartphones and that more models would be added, though it was important "not to saturate the servers" with too many registrations at the same time.

"We are still fine-tuning small details," he said.

Reuters could not immediately determine how many times the app had been downloaded.

JP Morgan Chase said in a note on Wednesday that some technical snags are to be expected.

"These technical issues should not be a surprise given the country had only three months to prepare for this grand experiment," the bank said. "In sharp contrast, China has been preparing/testing its digital yuan for years and has yet to officially launch it."

Global retailers operating in El Salvador were accepting Bitcoin at some stores, including McDonald's and Starbucks, along with several local outlets.

Bukele, 40, who is doing well in opinion polls but has been accused of eroding democracy, has heavily used social media to govern and engage with Salvadorans.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: El Salvador, Bitcoin, Nayib Bukele, Chivo, Bitcoin price in India
Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Apple’s iPhone 13 Launch Invite Carries an AR Easter Egg
  3. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  5. iOS 15 Key Features Teased via Tips App Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Redmi Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Leaked
  8. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India, Hint at Imminent Launch
  2. Cryptocurrency Being Eyed by Central Banks of Honduras, Guatemala, Following El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
  3. Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags
  4. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Don’t Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Try to Warn About a Comet Headed for Earth
  6. Microsoft Warns Azure Customers of Flaw That Could Have Permitted Hackers Access to Data
  7. Twitter Testing Communities Feature for Tweeting to Groups of Users With Similar Interests
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Livestream Details
  9. Microsoft Acquires Clipchamp, a Browser-Based Video Editing App
  10. Facebook, Ray-Ban May Reveal Their Smart Glasses on September 9, Suggests Microsite
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com