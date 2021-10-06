Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America

The report has explored in-depth use cases of the blockchain story, that is expected to go beyond Bitcoin support in the coming days.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 October 2021 14:27 IST
Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America

Crypto-related industries are growing progressively, the report says

Highlights
  • The title of the report is Digital Assets Primer: Only the First Inning
  • The report details the present situation and future predictions for Bitco
  • Researchers have warned NFT collectors to find out details about risks in

Industries backed and based on cryptocurrencies have witnessed a major global explosion, making the space “too large to ignore”, claims a report by the Bank of America (BofA) published earlier this week. Titled Digital Assets Primer: Only the First Inning, the report has compiled a detailed analysis of the current blossoming stage of the blockchain technology, that supports the crypto-space. Further, the report has highlighted that BofA is open to exploring more deeply into the crypto-space and look beyond Bitcoin, which is world's most-valued cryptocurrency.

While acknowledging that the Bitcoin is important, the research claims that massive institutional investors poured in $17 billion (roughly 1,27,055 crores) in the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. DeFi systems aim to provide an autonomous and decentralised option for financial services that are otherwise regulated by banks and national or international administration.

BofA has laid special emphasis on a prediction that says that the way use-cases of the blockchain technology could change and power many industries in the near future. Blockchain eradicates the requirement or a central authority to oversee financial transactions, granting autonomy to users over their assets and transactions.

“Bitcoin is important, but the digital asset ecosystem is so much more. Our research aims to explore the implications across industries including finance, technology, supply chains, social media and gaming,” said Alkesh Shah. “In the near future, you may use blockchain technology to unlock your phone; buy a stock, house or fraction of a Ferrari; receive a dividend; borrow, loan or save money; or even pay for gas or pizza”.

As per the research, nearly 221 million people have traded in cryptocurrencies in recent times – indicating a steady growth of the sector.

Mergers and acquisitions in the crypto space has also spiked from $940 million (roughly Rs. 7,025 crores) in 2020 to $4.2 billion (Rs. 31,390 crores) in 2021.

The research has also addressed the craze growing around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – which are digital assets representing art, music, in-game items, and videos, among other unique items that can be purchased as a collectible using cryptocurrencies. The report however, has warned NFT investors to deeply analyse all the financial risks that are tagged with investing in highly valued NFT pieces.

BofA released this report just days after Jerome Powell, the Chairperson of US' Federal Reserve said that the central bank has no intensions of banning the crypto sector.

The US Federal Reserve is also known to be looking at creating an official digital dollar, according to a report by FullyCrypto. The crypto-market has registered major growth in the Oceania, South and Central Asia as well as in the Central, Northern and Western Europe.

In recent studies, market research firm Chainalysis revealed that the cryptocurrency market grew by 706 percent and reached the valuation of $572.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,62,844 crores) in two regions – Central and Southern Asia, as well as in Oceania (CSAO) between July 2020 and June 2021.

The region of Central, Northern and Western Europe has become the world's largest crypto economy, with over $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,46,016) in transactions over the same period.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bank of America, BofA, Blockchain, Technology, Bitcoin, DeFi
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Mobile Premier League, Other Online Gaming Apps Block Access in Karnataka as Ban Takes Effect
Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Set for October 19
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  7. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  10. Watch the First Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win for Work on Molecular Construction
  2. Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
  3. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
  4. Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format
  5. Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
  6. PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
  7. In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
  8. CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
  9. Google Says It’s Tweaking Apps to Let Users Factor Climate Change Into Daily Routines
  10. Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com