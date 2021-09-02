Technology News
loading

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Says Its US Crypto Exchange Arm Targets IPO in 3 Years: Report

Binance has come under pressure from regulators due to concerns over the use of cryptocurrency in money laundering and risks to consumers.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2021 12:34 IST
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Says Its US Crypto Exchange Arm Targets IPO in 3 Years: Report

Zhao said Binance.US is set to close on a large private fundraising round

Highlights
  • Binance said last month it would demand stricter background checks
  • Binance has scaled back its product offerings
  • Potential for crypto exchanges to launder money has worried regulators

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance's founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said that its US arm could have an initial public offering in the next three years, The Information reported on Wednesday.

"Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did," Zhao said, according to the report.

Binance.US is also set to close on a large private fundraising round in the next two months that should reduce his control of the board, Zhao said in an Zoom interview with The Information.

Binance generated $800 million (roughly Rs. 5,840 crores) to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300 crores) in profit last year, according to Zhao, the report added.

Last month, Brian Brooks, chief executive of the US arm of the cryptocurrency exchange resigned just three months after taking up the role.

The exchange has come under pressure from regulators across the world due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.

Binance said last month it would demand stricter background checks on customers to bolster efforts against money laundering, with immediate effect.

The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, has scaled back its product offerings, including leveraged trading and tokens linked to equities, and has said it wants to improve relations with regulators.

The potential for cryptocurrency exchanges to launder money has long worried regulators, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among those this year to voice concerns.

The Dutch central bank on Monday said Binance was not in compliance with its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing laws.

Binance said on its website that users would have to complete a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to withdraw funds, cancel orders, and close positions.

Until now, document-based ID checks at Binance were only required for users who wanted higher limits on trading. Users will now have to upload an ID card, driver's licence or passport to prove their identity, Binance said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Changpeng Zhao, Cryptocurrency
Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G India Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Says Its US Crypto Exchange Arm Targets IPO in 3 Years: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  4. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  5. Realme Pad India Launch Teased, Will Feature a Slim Design
  6. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  7. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  8. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  10. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Notice Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Light Up Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie
  2. Apple Hit With Antitrust Case in India Over In-App Payments Issues
  3. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Says Its US Crypto Exchange Arm Targets IPO in 3 Years: Report
  4. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G India Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Specifications
  5. BitConnect Founder Satish Kumbhani Charged With $2-Billion Cryptocurrency Fraud by US SEC
  6. Redmi 10 Prime to Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Support Reverse Wired Charging
  7. Google Developing Own Processor for Chrome OS Laptops and Tablets: Report
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion in the Works, Next-Gen Version Release Schedule Not Yet Certain
  9. Nokia 5.4 Getting Android 11 Update in India With Chat Bubbles, One-Time Permissions, More: Report
  10. Apple Asks US Employees to Report COVID-19 Vaccination Status by Mid-September: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com