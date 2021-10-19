Technology News
loading

Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation

Over a million units of Binance’s native tokens have been “burned” — taking around $640 million (roughly Rs. 4,795 crores) worth of crypto out of circulation.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 October 2021 14:37 IST
Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation

Binance token called "BNB" originated in 2017

Highlights
  • Over a million BNB tokens have been pulled out of circulation
  • They amount to nearly $640 million (roughly Rs. 4,795 crores)
  • This is the 17th session of BNB token burn since October 2017

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has “burned” over one million tokens of its native coin — BNB. The financial value accounted by these burned tokens is around a whopping $640 million (roughly Rs. 4,795 crores). To put things in perspective, the process of “burning” crypto tokens essentially means taking them out of circulation in order to control the price inflation of that particular token or to get rid of the unsold units. Since its first burn in October 2017, Binance has now completed its 17th session of token burning.

As per the official announcement, Binance has burned a total of BNB 1,335,888 tokens, each unit of which is currently trading at $491.04 (roughly Rs. 36,794).

“We have completed our 17th quarterly BNB token burn of 1,335,888 BNB (roughly $639,462,868 equivalent). The latest quarterly burn includes the actual burning of 1,318,049 BNB, plus an additional 17,839 BNB that was effectively burned via the Pioneer Burn Program,” the official statement from the exchange said.

When crypto tokens are “effectively burnt,” a portion of the coins is sent to an “eater address,” which is also referred to as a “black hole” — the private key of which is not obtainable by anyone, a report by Medium has explained. With Binance's “Pioneer Burn Program,” tokens that were practically lost after being sent to dead wallet addresses.

This 17th burn of BNB tokens is higher in figure than the BNB 1,296,728 tokens that were destroyed in the previous burn.

Presently, the BNB market cap has risen substantially, bringing the total capitalisation of the BNB token to over $80 billion (roughly Rs. 5,99,928 crores) today — explaining the historic dollar value of the destroyed tokens. As per CoinGecko, the active BNB circulating supply stands at 168,137,035.

The crypto space is witnessing a rapid global expansion, statistics have revealed recently.

The market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together has crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crores) according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap. Since the beginning of this year, the overall crypto market has grown by 233 percent.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, BNB, Cryptocurrency Price, BNB Price, BNB Burn
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo

Related Stories

Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  3. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  4. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  5. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  8. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  9. Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $62,000 Mark as Dogecoin Value Shoots
  10. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  2. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  4. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
  6. Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
  7. Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
  9. iQoo Z5x Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of October 20 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Confirmed
  10. Telegram Marks Over 1-Billion Google Play Store Installs Post Recent Facebook Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com