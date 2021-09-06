Technology News
loading

Chinese Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies Is Reportedly Forcing Mining Firms to Leave With Their Computers

Cryptocurrency mining machines are expensive and prone to damage if shaken.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 September 2021 12:56 IST
Chinese Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies Is Reportedly Forcing Mining Firms to Leave With Their Computers

Cryptocurrency mining requires cheap electricity, which had made China favourable

Highlights
  • Crypto mining machines can cost up to $12,000 (roughly Rs. 8.76 lakhs)
  • China's crackdown caught many mining companies off-guard
  • They are now contemplating costs of moving their expensive machines out

China, which accounted for more than half of global Bitcoin production until a few months ago, banned payment companies and other financial institutions from offering services related to cryptocurrency transactions in May 2021. Not just that, it also warned investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading, in what has been a major crackdown on crypto assets. As a result of this massive clampdown, many big cryptocurrency mining companies are moving out of the country with their systems — including computers that are the most crucial part of the mining process. Cheap electricity in China made it favourable for many companies to undertake cryptocurrency operations on a large scale.

The expensive cryptocurrency mining machines are prone to damage if shaken. It can cost up to $12,000 (roughly Rs. 8.76 lakhs) per system. And the companies are now having to compute transportation costs and decide whether to send these machines by air or sea, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Bit Digital, a Nasdaq-listed company, has reportedly moved more than 20,000 computers out of China.

Samir V. Tabar, Bit Digital's Chief Strategy Officer, was quoted by the report saying that Bit Digital had hired large international logistics companies to help them move their machines. He hopes to get the computers in North America by September-end.

Fred Thiel, Chief Executive Officer at Marathon Digital Holdings, a Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency mining company, was quoted by the US daily saying that the Chinese crackdown has had a pretty big financial impact on the miners, who operated from there. “It's kind of like GM having to shut down a plant and build a new one elsewhere," he reportedly said.

Cheap electricity, especially in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang as well as Sichuan and Yunnan in China, despite its longstanding position against speculative crypto trading, made these preferred destinations for mining companies. Interestingly, Bit Digital, anticipating a clampdown, is said to have started moving its systems out of China in 2020 itself, but many others were caught off-guard.

Alejandro De La Torre, Vice President of Poolin, a cryptocurrency mining pool that operated in China, reportedly said that a crackdown on mining was always in the back of their minds but was never a pressing issue until the country initiated it. The report says the exodus of mining companies from China is also being referred to as the “great mining migration” by many.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, China, Cryptocurrency Ban
Eternals India Release Date Pushed to November 5, a Day After Diwali
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Users Are Complaining of Bricking Issue, Company Yet to Offer Fix 

Related Stories

Chinese Clampdown on Cryptocurrencies Is Reportedly Forcing Mining Firms to Leave With Their Computers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  3. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  9. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  10. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
  3. Red Magic 6S Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz Display Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Ethereum Rival Solana Jumps to 7th Spot in Cryptocurrency Top 10
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May
  7. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com