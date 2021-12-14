Technology News
Germany's Trillion-Euro Savings Banks Mull Crypto Wallet

"The interest in crypto assets is huge," a spokesman for the banks said.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 17:07 IST
Germany's savings banks is looking into offering a wallet for cryptocurrency

Germany's savings banks, a conservative bastion that holds more than 1 trillion euros (roughly Rs. 8,585,856 crore) for thrifty Germans, is examining offering a wallet to trade cryptocurrency, a group of them said on Monday. The project marks a potentially radical departure from the traditional stance of the group, whose customers still use cash and eschew risky investing or heavy borrowing.

Entrusted with the savings and investments of roughly 50 million customers, they make up Germany's biggest financial group. "The interest in crypto assets is huge," a spokesman for the banks said.

German magazine Capital first reported the news. The move comes against a backdrop of high inflation and penalty charges on banks and savers, fuelling a heated debate in Germany about central bank money printing. It has prompted Germans to invest more in property and elsewhere to avoid what some have dubbed the 'expropriation' of their wealth.

Last month, Helmut Schleweis, the president of the German Savings Bank Association, called the combination of low-interest rates and rising prices a "toxic mix," saying it had become harder to stop the erosion of wealth.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,10,22,760 crore), has risen strongly, fuelled in part by fears of inflation, with its limited supply seen as offering protection.

Bitcoin also has dozens of smaller rivals, most of whom have little use beyond trading, all vying for a share of the $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 15167520.49 crore) digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from Bitcoin are known - some such as Ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system

Others, like Dogecoin, are barely used in payments. For the retail punters pouring money into them, their inherent volatility, exposing them to potentially heavy losses, often matter little. Instead, they see the chance of quick profit.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Helmut Schleweis, Bitcoin
Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography
Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
