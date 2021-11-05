A UK man previously charged in the United States with involvement in the hacking of politicians' and celebrities' Twitter accounts was charged on Wednesday over a separate scheme resulting in the theft of $784,000 (roughly Rs. 5.82 crore) of cryptocurrency.

US prosecutors in Manhattan said Joseph James O'Connor, 22, and his accomplices stole Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin after gaining control of victims' cellphone numbers by linking them to subscriber identity module cards, or SIM cards. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 50.18 lakh, Ethereum price stood at Rs. 3.66 lakh, while Litecoin price stood at Rs. 16,200 as of November 5 at 11:57am IST.

O'Connor, also known as PlugwalkJoe, and his accomplices conducted so-called SIM swap attacks targeting three executives of a Manhattan cryptocurrency company, stole cryptocurrency from two clients, and laundered what they stole, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for O'Connor could not immediately be identified. Prosecutors said the scheme ran from March to May 2019.

O'Connor has been awaiting possible extradition from Spain following his July 21 arrest concerning a July 2020 hacking that compromised dozens of Twitter accounts and allegedly netted more than $118,000 (roughly Rs. 87.74 lakh) of Bitcoin.

The accounts included those of current US President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Tesla's Elon Musk, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper once known as Kanye West.

Graham Ivan Clark, the accused teenage mastermind of the Twitter hacking, pleaded guilty in March in a Florida state court and agreed to serve three years in a juvenile prison.

Wednesday's charges against O'Connor include conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering, each carrying a maximum 20-year prison term, as well as aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.