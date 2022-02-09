Technology News
US Crypto Technical Working Group Appoints Himanshu B Patel as Chief Development, Energy Advisor

Patel said that his appointment will lead the way for collaborative discussions around digital currency and cryptocurrency.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 February 2022 17:38 IST
US Crypto Technical Working Group Appoints Himanshu B Patel as Chief Development, Energy Advisor

Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has risen about 16 percent over the past two weeks

Highlights
  • It is vital for the United States and India to take the lead globally
  • Cryptocurrency has proved to be a robust alternative
  • Himanshu Patel is the founder of Triton Electric Vehicles

Powerful Congressman Pete Sessions has appointed Indian American Himanshu B Patel as his chief economic development and energy infrastructure advisor for his Crypto Technical Working Group.
In a statement, Sessions said it is vital for the United States and India to take the lead globally on setting standards on innovative frontiers in areas of financial digital technologies and energy infrastructure developments.

"I am excited to be working closely with Himanshu Patel. His counsel is important to my team and I as we look to better educate other policymakers and engage the global business community. I am confident that enhanced collaboration between knowledgeable experts and world-class leaders will advance efforts on a mutually beneficial global scale," he said.

Patel, in a statement, said that his appointment on Sessions' team and the Crypto Technical Working Group will lead the way for collaborative discussions around digital currency and cryptocurrency for a fair market and movement to green world policies to promote electric vehicles.

He is the founder and the managing director of Triton Electric Vehicles, which is working towards building global capabilities of producing EV trucks and cars from India.

"I will be focusing on how to bring US and India interest together to accelerate these innovations while doing so in a way that addresses the challenges our energy infrastructure faces as these innovations come online and continue to increase," Patel said.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
