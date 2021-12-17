Technology News
loading

Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis

Rug pulls are most seen in decentralised finance (DeFi) because just the right technical knowledge can help scammers create new tokens.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 December 2021 12:16 IST
Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto scams saw an immense rise in 2021

Highlights
  • Rug pull scams stole $2.8 billion from investors
  • Individual-targeting crypto scams did not rise substantially
  • Scams are hindering crypto adoption, report said

2021 has emerged to be nothing short of an eventful one for the world of cryptocurrencies. Amid crypto adoption becoming a thing, scams in this budding space also made it through the headlines throughout the year. In a recent report, research firm Chainalysis revealed that scams mooched off over $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,697 crore) from investors this year. The most common form of scam was the classic rug pull, where developers launch a scam project, rope in investors, and then abandon the project, escaping with the investors' money.

In total, crypto scams rose by 81 percent this year from 2020 led by rug pulls, the blockchain data platform said in a blog post.

All in all, rug pulls took in more than $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 21,333 crore) worth of cryptocurrency from victims in this year.

“Rug pulls are most commonly seen in decentralised finance (DeFi). The developers eventually drain the funds from the liquidity pool, sending the token's value to zero, and disappear,” the report said.

Rug pulls are prevalent in DeFi because with the right technical knowledge, it's cheap and easy to create new tokens on the blockchain and get them listed on decentralised exchanges (DEXes) without a code audit.

In November, for instance, investors of a new cryptocurrency called the “Squidgame Cash” or “SQUID” inspired by Netflix series Squid Games were potentially “rug pulled” after the token crashed by 99.99 percent overnight.

The scammers are believed to have collected around $3.3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crore) with this project. Investigations in the case are still ongoing.

The number of crypto scams targeting individual crypto investors have however, decreased in recent times. From around 10.7 million last year, the number of deposits to scam addresses fell to 4.1 million.

"While total scam revenue increased significantly in 2021, it stayed flat if we remove rug pulls and limit our analysis to investment scams,” the report added.

Chainalysis further highlighted that the money laundering strategies of crypto scammers have remained predictable. Most of the stolen cryptocurrencies in 2021 ended up on mainstream exchanges.

Earlier this month, crypto exchange Bitmart lost $196 million (roughly Rs. 1,479 crore) worth of crypto assets in a hack attack. According to a report by NewsRoomPost, a decentralised exchange aggregator called “1inch” was used by the hackers to swap the stolen assets in exchange for Ether tokens.

“Scams represent a huge barrier to successful cryptocurrency adoption, and fighting them can't be left only to law enforcement and regulators,” the report added.

The total crypto crime in 2020 reportedly amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crores).

The same report also highlighted that scams and frauds are a major problem that made for 67.8 percent of the total cryptocurrency crime in 2020.

Earlier in November, US' Federal Bureau of Investigation said that cyber scammers are making innocent people use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR Codes to complete malicious transactions and dupe them off assets.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Rug Pulls, Crypto Scams, DeFi, Crypto Scam, Cryptocurrency Scam
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary

Related Stories

Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  4. OnePlus Phones, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts for 8th Anniversary Sale
  5. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  8. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Wants to Build Its Next Airplane in the 'Metaverse'
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. iQoo Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for December 20 in China, Teaser Video Reveals Design and Key Features
  4. Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
  7. Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys
  8. Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 With ANC Support, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Debut Globally
  10. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com