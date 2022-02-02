Technology News
loading

Hester Peirce aka 'Crypto Mom' Believes New US SEC Plan Could Pose a Major Threat to DeFi Projects

DeFi along with the rest of the crypto industry has continued to battle an uncertain regulatory climate in the US.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:19 IST
Hester Peirce aka 'Crypto Mom' Believes New US SEC Plan Could Pose a Major Threat to DeFi Projects

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hester Pierce

Peirce warns that the SEC's new plan could threaten DeFi

Highlights
  • Hester Peirce has been a staunch crypto advocate for years
  • Gensler has repeatedly stated that DeFi protocols tend to be centralised
  • The SEC has stated its intent to regulate crypto exchanges in 2022

A recent proposal made by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend the definition of “exchange” has raised concern in the crypto space. Hester Peirce aka “Crypto Mom”, one of the five SEC commissioners, has warned that the proposal could pose a threat to decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms. In her opinion, the SEC rule could make it hard for the country to regulate companies in the sector, which is why Peirce opposed putting the regulation out for public comment, while the commission's three other member, including Chair Gary Gensler, voted for the move.

In a statement published on January 26, US SEC Chair Gary Gensler claimed that it is important to adapt update the rules in order to keep up pace with "increasingly electronified" systems that trade government securities. While the 654-page proposal does not explicitly mention cryptocurrencies, Peirce warns that it could be used for expanding oversight over crypto trading platforms.

Peirce told Bloomberg in an interview that the document that the agency released, which housed its SEC rule, could have a deeper impact on the entire crypto space. Peirce was also against letting the public have their say on the SEC rule as this could mean a potential increase in regulations which could eventually affect the DeFi sector.

Peirce states that the document failed to define digital assets or what cryptocurrencies are but instead talked about financial systems in the sector. These financial systems provide users with trading interests and bring buyers and sellers across the sector together. The SEC also claims that the proposal is intended to fill a regulatory gap created by platforms that are not registered as exchanges or brokerages but are trading all types of securities. Peirce sees DeFi platforms falling into this category should the proposed regulation become final.

A previous document mentioned that the SEC had been proactive in their pursuit for regulation over the period that Gary Gensler has been in charge. Previously, Gensler mentioned that a number of DeFi projects were centralised and could attract the same SEC rule as securities. This is what Peirce has been specifically against — the SEC rule recognising all companies in the sector as one. However, even if this SEC rule does receive official recognition, the public would be open to having their say for 30 days.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SEC, Gary Gensler, Hester Peirce, DeFi
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

Related Stories

Hester Peirce aka 'Crypto Mom' Believes New US SEC Plan Could Pose a Major Threat to DeFi Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  4. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency