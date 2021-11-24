Technology News
Cryptocurrency Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban

Cryptocurrency crash: Bitcoin, Ether, and other popular cryptocurrencies saw their prices drop steeply on Tuesday night.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:15 IST
Cryptocurrency Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban

Cryptocurrency took a big hit, as Bitcoin price in India dropped to Rs. 38.9 lakh on November 24

Highlights
  • Bitcoin and Ether have registered major losses
  • Majority altcoins have witnessed dips in values
  • India is seeking to ban private cryptocurrencies

The crypto market price charts were drenched in red on Wednesday, November 24 following reports that the Indian government might ban cryptocurrency. With a drop of 25.51 percent, Bitcoin's value currently stands reduced to $46,601 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On an international level, the world's oldest crypto has managed to maintain values above $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh), where usually the India prices are higher than global ones. On CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is presently trading at a dipped value of $56,377 (roughly Rs. 42 lakh). This is the first time in recent times that Bitcoin prices have moved so further away from its all-time high, which as of November 9, was $68,327.99 (roughly Rs. 50.5 lakh).

Given the stressed market mood, Ether also registered a drop of 20.83 percent in its trading value. Each token of Ether is presently priced at $3,622 (Rs. 2.6 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto-price tracker.

While the two most valued cryptocurrencies fell face down in this market plunge, other altcoins also could not escape the negative impact.

From Tether, Cardano, and Ripple to Polkadot, USDCoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu — all major cryptocurrencies have lost values substantially in recent hours.

Among the scare altcoins that managed to register minimal hikes, Doge Token and Floki Inu made it to the stands.

The crypto market was left shaken by reports that the Parliament agenda includes a bill seeking to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies from operating in the country. The agenda also noted that the government wishes to bring an official digital currency for India. However, it should be noted that this exact same bill was also listed for the budget session, but did not get discussed at the time.

“To create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,” the agenda reads.

In the upcoming winter session of the Indian parliament that commences on November 29, “The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021” will be introduced for consideration and passing.

Multiple studies by research firms like Statista, Hootsuite, and TripleA — India is home to over a 100 million crypto holders.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government looking to restrict the crypto space has also triggered ripples among Indian enthusiasts.

Among other hashtags, #WazirX, #CoinDCX, #BlackBill, and #CryptoBan are trending on Twitter in India.

In September, China had also imposed a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto ban, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, USD Coin, India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cryptocurrency Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban
