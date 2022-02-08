Technology News
loading

Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons

Solidus Labs, a New York City-based information technology company has initiated the formation of the CMIC.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 8 February 2022 18:55 IST
Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons

Photo Credit: Pexels/ David Mcbee

More digital asset players can also pledge their support to the CMIC

Highlights
  • CMIC is inviting support from more crypto players
  • A total of 17 crypto-focused companies have joined so far
  • CMIC aims to curb business malpractices in crypto space

A total of 17 crypto-related companies have come together to form a new group called the “Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC)”. As the name suggests, this group will work on making the overall crypto market a safe space for conducting business. Solidus Labs, a New York City-based information technology company has initiated the formation of this group. A total of 17 firms including Coinbase, Huobi Tech, BitMEX, Bitstamp, and Securrency have joined the CMIC with the aim to eradicate practices of market abuse and manipulation.

Intending to increase safety in the crypto market, the CMIC is planning to work with regulators and open discussions touching different aspects of the crypto sector.

“Crypto firms are keenly aware of the concerns that still need to be addressed, and are committed to engaging with regulators to advance solutions to crypto's unique challenges,” the newly formed group said in a statement.

CMIC members plan to meet regulators, engage in advanced training programmes, and monitor research reports around the crypto space to identify issues.

“The pledge's initial goal is to bring unity and action at an industry level, across CeFi (centralised finance), DeFi (decentralised finance), and all digital assets,” said Asaf Meir, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Solidus Labs.

The group will also work around data-sharing and shared-surveillance frameworks that can address the cross-market supervision challenge, which is presently a matter of concern in the crypto industry.

The development comes at a time countries like the US, India, and Russia among others are finding ways to regulate the crypto sector and safeguard their citizens from the risks linked to this space.

Anchorage Digital, CrossTower, Elwood Technologies, and CryptoCompare are other companies that have joined the CMIC as founding members.  

More digital asset players can also reserve their places as part of this foundation and participate in fine-tuning crypto business practices.

Last year, the global crypto market capitalisation rose to $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,15,66,720 crore) and created an fresh all-time high so far.

Due to the volatile nature of the crypto sector and environmental concerns linked to it, over $1 trillion (roughly 70,00,000 crore) was wiped off its total market cap in recent days.

As per CoinMarketCap, the current market valuation of the crypto sector is $1.70 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,26,38,492 crore).

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, bitstamp, BitMex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday

Related Stories

Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Chrome Users Warned by Government of Being Vulnerable to Attacks
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Now on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Book Enhanced Edition May Debut in India Soon as Realme Book Prime
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Review: Still Good Value?
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Arriving in India on February 15: All Details
  8. James Webb Telescope Detects First Photons in Space: NASA
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Purportedly Appears on Geekbench
  10. Honor 60 SE With iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera Module Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Fusion II 300, ROG Fusion II 500 Gaming Headphones With Quad DAC, AI Noise Cancellation Debut in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map
  4. Crypto Market Integrity Coalition: 17 Firms Including Coinbase, Huobi Tech Pledge to Combat Industry Cons
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday
  6. Oscars Nominations 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Binance Pens MoU With South Korea's YG Entertainment to Collaborate on NFTs and Other Web3 Projects
  8. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans
  9. YouTube Music Gets ‘Downloads’ Shortcut on Android App to Quickly Play Songs Offline
  10. WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency