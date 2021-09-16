Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Fraudster Gets Prison Sentence From US Court for Duping Investors of Over $90 Million

Stefan Qin was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 September 2021 15:15 IST
Cryptocurrency Fraudster Gets Prison Sentence From US Court for Duping Investors of Over $90 Million

Crypto-scammer lived in a penthouse in New York City's Manhattan, US

Highlights
  • The scammer, Stephan Qin is an Australian national
  • He dropped out of college to run his hedge fund companies in the US
  • He confessed in the court that he is ashamed of stealing people's money.

A US court has sentenced Stefan Qin, a 24-year-old Australian man, to seven and a half years in jail for master-minding a hedge fund scam and duping over a hundred people of around $90 million (Rs. 660 crores approximately). In 2017, Qin had set up a hedge fund called Virgil Sigma Fund LP based in the New York City — where investors could invest money to purchase the cryptocurrency of their choice. Qin informed the US court that he developed a special trading algorithm called “Tenjin” that could generate profits by facilitating the purchase of a cryptocurrency on one exchange and selling it at a higher price on another, taking advantage of the difference in the prices across exchanges.

In 2017, his hedge fund Virgil had yielded an annual return of 500 percent, after which the Wall Street Journal had written a profile on Qin in 2018. 

As part of his scam, Bloomberg reported that Qin lured investors by projecting that the invested fund was not exposed to any risk from the fluctuating prices of cryptocurrencies under the pretense of providing a safe space for investors and later used the money for his personal gains. 

Qin reportedly began using the investors' capital to pay for his personal expenses and to make illiquid investments in other entities like real estate that had nothing to do with cryptocurrencies as promised to the investors. 

In addition, the 24-year-old was also found to have been using a substantial portion of investor capital to invest in crypto-assets like initial coin offerings — that had nothing to do with the fund's stated arbitrage strategy.  

As per the US Department of Justice, Qin regularly lied to his investors about the value, location, and status of their investment capital using false account statements and bogus tax documents that he prepared and circulated among his investors.  

Calling him “potentially dangerous person”, US District Judge Valerie Caproni said Qin was “deliberately and consciously” choosing to scam his investors in this “white collar crime that is just as devastating to victims as other types of crimes”, the Bloomberg reported added. 

Towards the end of 2020, Qin's investors had begun to get suspicious of his intensions and had started asking for their investment back. After that, the US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly froze his fund's crypto assets, leading to the surrender and arrest of Qin earlier this year.  

Several investors who lost their money to this scam had reached out to the court claiming that they have lost their life savings to Qin's fraud.   

The 24-year-old has expressed shame at his deeds while revealing that he got into this crypto-space with the intension of making quick and easy money during his days of college.   

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto, crypto currency, online scam, online fraud
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PUBG: New State Receives More Than 40 Million Pre-Registrations on Android and iOS

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Fraudster Gets Prison Sentence From US Court for Duping Investors of Over $90 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Offers 55 Percent Better GPU Performance Over iPhone 12 Pro
  10. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Employees Saw 10 Percent Increase in Average Workweek During Pandemic, Study Reveals
  2. Cryptocurrency Fraudster Gets Prison Sentence From US Court for Duping Investors of Over $90 Million
  3. Fitbit Rolling Out 'Snore & Noise Detect' Feature for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches: How to Enable
  4. PUBG: New State Receives More Than 40 Million Pre-Registrations on Android and iOS
  5. Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Details Measures Against Illegal Activities; Bans Over 140,000 Accounts in a Week
  8. This Startup Is Converting Vintage Cars Into Zero-Emission Electric Vehicles to Save Them From Landfills
  9. Big Tech's Little Mergers Draw More US Antitrust Scrutiny
  10. Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com