In a multi-year deal, crypto exchange FTX US has been chosen as the official crypto partner of Washington, DC-based Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE). The deal will allow sports enthusiasts to engage in crypto activities and purchase official non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to their favourite sports. The teams supported in this deal are the Washington Capitals hockey team, the Washington Wizards men's basketball team, the Washington Mystics women's basketball team, and the Capital City Go-Go basketball team.

“The integration of blockchain technology with the sports experience has only just begun, and together we are going to advance to an entirely new frontier which will ignite fans beyond what they can even imagine today,” Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, MSE, said in a statement.

The FTX US platform will now have exclusive rights to sell off digital collectibles or NFTs via its marketplace. The exchange will also serve as partner for the “Big Block-Chain,” which is MSE's in-game highlight series.

“One of our key goals is to continue growing the awareness of digital assets. We are excited to bring the world of crypto to Washington, DC sports fans,” said Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development, FTX US, which currently has a valuation of over $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,88,562 crore).

In recent times, support for cryptocurrency from the sports sector has become a raging trend.

Earlier this year, crypto ads flooded the television and social media during popular international cricket tournaments such as T20 World Cup and the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

A #crypto exchange throwing an advertisement in IPL (cricket) in India :sunglasses: pic.twitter.com/jpzsqfLBV9 — ilLusive sAm (@sAm4ol) April 9, 2021

Earlier in September, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's NBA team Dallas Mavericks became the first NBA team to accept meme-based Dogecoin as payment option.

Coming soon to https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh a summer merch sale with special pricing for those who pay with @dogecoin !!! :rocket::rocket::rocket: — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 13, 2021

Later, NBA also signed a multi-year deal with American exchange Coinbase for crypto related projects.

This year, the California-based NBA team Sacramento Kings also created history by offering salaries to players in Bitcoins, which is world's most valued cryptocurrency.

Sports stars like NBA's Shaquille O'Neal have also entered the NFT space by releasing series of his digital collectibles on crypto platform Ethernity Chain.