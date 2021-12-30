Technology News
Coinone Crypto Exchange Ramps Up Security Around Token Withdrawals in Compliance With South Korean Law

Coinone has informed users that between December 30 to January 23, they have to register their external wallets at the exchange

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 December 2021 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Bernard

Over two million South Korean people are dabbling in cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Coinone is following the laws of South Korea
  • It aims to prevent money laundering and other unlawful activities
  • Other South Korean crypto exchanges have implemented similar changes

Coinone, a South Korean crypto exchange, has decided to discontinue withdrawals of crypto tokens to unverified external wallets. The change will be executed in January, Coinone has said in a statement. The change is also in line with a South Korean law which instructs local crypto exchanges to ensure real-name accounts of users amid other requirements. The authorities have time and again expressed concerns around the unlawful use of crypto assets which could be dangerous to the physical and economical safety of South Korean citizens.

In an official announcement, Coinone has informed users that between December 30 to January 23, they have to register their external wallets at the exchange. Following the closure of this window, token withdrawals to unregistered wallets will be halted.

Coinone has planned to verify users' names and resident registration to make sure that crypto transactions were “not used for illegal activities such as money laundering.”

The development comes six months after the Seoul implemented laws instructing crypto exchanges to register users with their real names and Information Security Management System (ISMS) authentication, where users will have to input their mobile number, followed by a one-time Pin code number.

Along with Coinone, other exchanges like Bithumb have rolled out strict kw-your-dustomer (KYC) policies to abide by the laws of the land.

More than 60 cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea notified customers of a partial or full suspension of trading services following the announcement of these new KYC rules.

As per South Korean daily Hankyung, the cryptocurrency space is enjoying its second nationwide boom in South Korea since 2018, with over two million nationals experimenting in the arena.

In January, South Korean cryptocurency users will also be subject to a tax rule.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Coinone, Cryptocurrency Wallet
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Getting Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update in India
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch

