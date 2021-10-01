Technology News
loading

American Equity Capitalist Orlando Bravo Bats for Bitcoin and Crypto Growth

Billionaire Orlando Bravo says cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 October 2021 16:41 IST
American Equity Capitalist Orlando Bravo Bats for Bitcoin and Crypto Growth

The billionaire batted for Bitcoin, revealing he's an investor himself

Highlights
  • Equity capitalist Orlando Bravo bats for Bitcoin
  • Bravo revealed he is a Bitcoin investor
  • Elon Musk recently said crypto cannot be destroyed

Orlando Bravo, the co-founder of American private equity firm Thoma Bravo has batted in favor of cryptocurrencies, predicting a glowing future for digital assets. Bravo revealed his crypto-related projections at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference held earlier this week. His private equity company recently participated in fundraiser for crypto exchange FTX Trading. Bravo firmly believes that these decentralised cryptocurrencies will witness widespread adoption in the near future. While batting for Bitcoin, the investor revealed that he himself has invested in the world's largest cryptocurrency.

“How could you not love crypto? Crypto is just a great system. It's frictionless. It's decentralized. And young people want their own financial system. So, it is here to stay,” Bravo said in his address.

Addressing concerns around crypto, Bravo highlighted that the technology of blockchain, that supports the crypto ecosystem, is not only super powerful, but also comes with better use cases than data-based software.

“For me, it's pretty simple. More people are going to use in the future than today, and it's going to be more established. Institutions are just beginning to go there, and once that happens, I think it will increase significantly over the years. I'm very bullish,” Bravo said.

Is crypto here to stay? "Absolutely," says @OrlandoBravoTB.


"How could you not love crypto? And on top of that, the underlying technology of blockchain can be very powerful." #DeliveringAlpha pic.twitter.com/hpt2pBql11

— Delivering Alpha (@DeliveringAlpha) September 29, 2021

Crypto-supporting voices have been getting louder in recent times.

For instance, noted venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya recently said Bitcoin is the modern-day replacement of gold.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said in an interview that cryptocurrencies are indestructible.

The negative environmental impact of crypto mining however, has emerged as a matter of concerns among several countries around the world.

On September 24, China imposed a blanket ban on crypto activities, making the deed a legally punishable offense.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Orlando Bravo, Thoma Bravo, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Growth
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
American Equity Capitalist Orlando Bravo Bats for Bitcoin and Crypto Growth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  6. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Getting New Update in India With Battery Improvement
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  9. Realme 8s 5G Review: Different or Still the Same?
  10. Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. American Equity Capitalist Orlando Bravo Bats for Bitcoin and Crypto Growth
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
  3. Razer Kiyo X Webcam and Ripsaw X Capture Card Launched as Entry-Level Devices for Streamers
  4. BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
  5. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  6. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  7. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  8. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com