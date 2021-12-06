Technology News
loading

Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options

A spokesperson of Konzum told the media that the crypto space is growing exponentially and will eventually dictate the future.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 December 2021 15:42 IST
Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Konzum

Konzum has over 700 stores selling vegetables and groceries across Croatia

Highlights
  • A total of nine cryptocurrencies added as Konzum’s payment options
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether among others to make a cut
  • Other Croatian brands also integrating crypto payments with services

Konzum, a large supermarket chain in Croatia has enabled crypto payments for thousands of its customers in the nation. The retail brand has added nine cryptocurrencies as payment options. These cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and USD Coin among others. Currently, the Croatian government is on the fence about the crypto space. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency is not illegal in Croatia, but neither is it recognised by the authorities. Decisions on regulating cryptocurrencies in the country remain unclear.

Backing the decision, a spokesperson of Konzum told the media that the crypto space is growing exponentially and will eventually dictate the future.

“The introduction of cryptocurrency payments is another indicator that Konzum is constantly monitoring global trends, introducing innovations and setting the standard in the retail sector. We are proud to be leaders in another area that is rapidly developing and dictating the future,” news portal Bitcoin.com quoted Konzum board member Uroš Kalinić as saying.

Croatian payments processor called Paycek will allow people to choose a desired crypto coin and complete the payment by scanning a generated QR code. To tackle the volatility of the crypto market, Paycek will guarantee users a temporarily fixed exchange rate.

For the initial phases, the crypto payments option will be limited for online purchases from Konzum but the feature will later be expanded to retail purchases as well.

This is not the first Croatian brand to integrate crypto payments with its services.

Earlier in September, Croatian e-bike company Greyp Bikes began allowing the purchase of advanced cycling products using the same nine cryptocurrencies that have been allowed by Konzum.

Additionally, this year 40 Tifon gas stations started accepting cryptocurrencies with payments facilitated by Paycek.

Despite lack of regulatory frameworks, crypto-payments are picking pace among several brands.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla and American movie hall chain AMC Theatres are included among companies accepting crypto payments in the US.

Since Bitcoin was legalised in El Salvador earlier this September, crypto payments have grown in the central American country as well.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Konzum, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, USD Coin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor X30 Launch Date Set for December 16, May Debut With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched

Related Stories

Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  3. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  4. iPhone SE (2020) Starts at Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  5. Moto G51 5G Set to Launch in India on December 10
  6. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  9. Redmi K50 Lineup Tipped to Debut in February 2022
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
  2. Croatian Supermarket Chain Konzum Adds Nine Cryptocurrencies Including BTC as Payment Options
  3. Honor X30 Launch Date Set for December 16, May Debut With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  4. Audible Launches Over 100 Audiobook Titles, Free for Indian Users With Alexa
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale
  6. Jio Revises Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Prepaid Plans, Now Start at Rs. 601
  7. Stanford University Launches First Class Taught Entirely in Virtual Reality
  8. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  9. The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6
  10. El Salvador Continues to Buy the Dip, Doubling Down on Bitcoin Investments as the Crypto Slumps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com