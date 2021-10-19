Technology News
loading

Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

MDS Mexico is using blockchain technology to prevent counterfeit vaccine certificates.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 19 October 2021 19:21 IST
Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mexico, as a nation, also happens to be one of Latin America's early blockchain tech adopters

Highlights
  • MDS Mexico offers both rapid test as well as home-based PCR swab tests
  • Results come with a QR code to access the person's vaccination history
  • Digital results are backed using blockchain technology for authentication

Mexico-based healthcare firm MDS Mexico has introduced a COVID-19 testing service that will be supported by blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity of vaccination certificates. With fake vaccine certificates being used to avoid quarantine (and because of the stigma around covid), it is becoming important to have a verifiable confirmation of a person's vaccination status, as per MDS Mexico. The company offers both rapid test applications and interpretation services as well as, home-based PCR swab tests and the results carry cryptographic certification to ensure authenticity.

As is the case with rapid tests as well as PCR tests, the results are delivered physically with 24 hours of the test with a QR code that can be scanned to access the person's vaccination history. According to a report by CoinTelegragh, the digitally shared results are backed using blockchain technology to guarantee the authenticity of the results.

MDS adds a unique hash associated with the results of each test and generates a QR code that links to a digital certificate with some personal information of the person. These specifics include the name, the results obtained, the physician responsible for administering the test, and also the date the test was taken.

Mexico, as a nation, also happens to be one of Latin America's early blockchain tech adopters. The local Congress of Quintana Roo in Cancun, for example, has previously experimented with the implementation of the Avalanche blockchain to digitise the records of citizens by public administration.

As far as the global adoption of the digital ledger in medical management is concerned, its use has been limited by several institutional, administration, and technological barriers. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a secure and decentralized form of saving confidential information was a need of the hour. Operations which include vaccination status observation, contact tracing, and COVID-19 health certificate issuance all required a digital solution and blockchain came forth as a solution that's best suited for it.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mexico, blockchain, COVID 19, COVID vaccination
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report
PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25

Related Stories

Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  5. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  6. Pixel 6 Series to Get Snapchat’s Lockscreen Integration
  7. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  8. Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $62,000 Mark as Dogecoin Value Shoots
  9. Android 12 Update Starts Rolling Out for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  10. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Google’s Custom-Built Tensor SoC, Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Will Get ‘Quick Tap to Snap’ to Let Users Quickly Access Snapchat From Lockscreen
  3. Android 12 Update for Google Pixel Phones Starts Rolling Out: How to Download
  4. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25
  5. New York Businesses Urge Governor to Deny Permits for Crypto Mining
  6. Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report
  8. Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon
  9. Lava Probuds N1 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  10. Apple to Sell Fewer iPhone Handsets as Chip Crisis Bites, JP Morgan Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com