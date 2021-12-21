Technology News
loading

Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80

CoinSwitch Kuber is also launching educational initiatives for crypto investors.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 December 2021 17:33 IST
Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80

Photo Credit: CoinSwitch Kuber

CoinSwitch Kuber was launched in 2020 and now offers 80 cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Decentraland (MANA), Gala (GALA), and The Sandbox (SAND) are game tokens
  • REQ and COTI are niche crypto assets, now gaining steam
  • CoinSwitch Kuber is also educating investors on safe decisions

Indian crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch Kuber has expanded the assets it supports, adding five new offerings for investors. The five new crypto assets listed on the Indian crypto exchange are Decentraland (MANA), Gala (GALA), Request (REQ), Coti (COTI), and The Sandbox (SAND). Out of the newly introduced cryptocurrencies, MANA, GALA, and SAND are crypto tokens born out of online games that are now also entering into the 3D iteration of the Internet, also known as the metaverse.

The exchange that launched in 2020, now offers a total of 80 crypto assets on its platform including Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin among others.

With the addition of these five new assets, the exchange has also extended its education initiatives like the Kuberverse that aims to keep investors informed.

“As crypto adoption continues to grow in India, our education initiatives, including Kuberverse, aim to help crypto enthusiasts make an informed investment decision,” Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber reportedly said.

MANA, an ERC-20 token used to pay for NFTs, exclusive names, avatars, wearables in the Decentraland metaverse has grown by 540 percent since September. Each of the MANA token is currently trading at $3.25 (roughly Rs. 245) as per CoinMarketCap

Similarly, game-based crypto tokens SAND and GALA have also grown in recent times, trading at $5 (roughly Rs. 383) and $0.4397 (roughly Rs. 33) respectively.

On the other hand, REQ and COTI are niche crypto assets, used in secure payment scenarios.

At a time India is mulling over ways to regulate the crypto space, the country is housing the largest number of crypto investors in the world.

Several studies from research firms like Watcher Guru, and BrokerChoose have revealed that India has around 100 million crypto investors.

Presently, India's crypto bill has not reached the Indian parliament during its winter session. The government is reportedly studying the crypto regulatory measures being considered by other nations.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoinSwitch Kuber, Mana, Gala, Req, Coti, Sand, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vi Users Can Now Get VIP, Premium Mobile Numbers Delivered to Their Doorstep For Free
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online

Related Stories

Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  3. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  4. Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  6. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Camera Predicted to Be Significantly Improved
  9. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
  10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Design Teased, Xiaomi 12 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  2. WhatsApp Indicators for End-to-End Encryption on Calls, Status Spotted to Be in the Works
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online
  4. Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI
  5. Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80
  6. Vi Users Can Now Get VIP, Premium Mobile Numbers Delivered to Their Doorstep For Free
  7. Google Maps Rolling Out ‘Area Busyness’ Feature to Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  8. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022
  9. Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games
  10. OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com