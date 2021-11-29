Technology News
loading

Coinstore Cryptocurrency Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Virtual Currencies

The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange says it hopes that the Indian government will come out with a “healthy framework for cryptocurrencies”.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 November 2021 10:07 IST
Coinstore Cryptocurrency Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Virtual Currencies

New Delhi government is planning to discourage trading in cryptos by imposing hefty capital gains

Highlights
  • Coinstore has launched its Web and app platform
  • Coinstore is the second global exchange to enter India in recent months
  • There are 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India

Singapore-based virtual currency exchange Coinstore has begun operations in India at a time when the Indian government is preparing legislation to effectively bar most private cryptocurrencies.

Coinstore has launched its Web and app platform and plans branches in Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai which will act as its base in India for future expansion, its management said.

"With nearly a quarter of our total active users coming from India, it made sense for us to expand into the market," Charles Tan, head of marketing at Coinstore told Reuters.

Asked why Coinstore was launching India despite the pending clampdown on cryptocurrencies, Tan said: "There have been policy flip-flops but we hope things are going to be positive and we are optimistic that the Indian government will come out with a healthy framework for cryptocurrencies."

The New Delhi government is planning to discourage trading in cryptocurrencies by imposing hefty capital gains and other taxes, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.

It has said that it will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session that is set to start later this month.

Tan said Coinstore plans to recruit about 100 employees in India and spend $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crore) for marketing, hiring and development of crypto-related products and services for the Indian market.

Coinstore is the second global exchange to enter India in recent months, following in the footsteps of CrossTower which launched its local unit in September.

The price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has more than doubled since the start of this year, attracting hordes of Indian investors. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 43.13 lakh as of 10am IST on November 29.

Industry estimates suggest there are 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around Rs. 40,000 crore.

Coinstore also plans to expand into Japan, Korea, Indonesian, and Vietnam, according to Tan.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Prices, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Coinstore, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India
Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reduce Backlog of Pending Cases: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Related Stories

Coinstore Cryptocurrency Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Virtual Currencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Parag Agarwal Becomes Twitter's New CEO as Jack Dorsey Steps Down
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  4. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Realme Book Slim Review
  7. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  8. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
  9. Huawei Watch D With Blood Pressure Monitoring Tipped to Launch Next Month
  10. ‘Omicron’ Cryptocurrency Grows by 945 Percent After New COVID Strain Found
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agarwal Chosen as Successor
  2. PlayStation End of Year Deals Sale: Big Discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man, F1 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  3. Google Redesigns Wear OS 'System Updates' Screen to Mention the Android Version
  4. Adidas Announces Coinbase Deal, Just Days After Announcing Its Entry Into the Metaverse
  5. Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for Q1 2022, Renders, Key Specifications and Price Revealed
  7. Solana Claims 1 Transaction Uses Less Energy Than 2 Google Searches
  8. Oppo Foldable Smartphone Tipped to Feature Inward-Folding Design, 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  9. Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com