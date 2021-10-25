Technology News
loading

Data of Over Three Million CoinMarketCap Users Breached, Crypto-Tracker Acknowledges

As of now, details on the notorious attacker behind this data breach remain unknown.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 25 October 2021 14:02 IST
Data of Over Three Million CoinMarketCap Users Breached, Crypto-Tracker Acknowledges

Hacking attacks around crypto space are growing by 41 percent yearly

Highlights
  • Emails of over three million CoinMarketCap users leaked online
  • Details on the attacker remain unknown
  • CMC says passwords of leaked emails are safe

Data of over three million CoinMarketCap (CMC) users was leaked earlier in October, the crypto tracker confirmed. Every day, over 27 million people from the US, India, and Japan among other nations visit the platform to price-track and stay updated on cryptocurrency, a report by statistics firm HypeStat claimed recently. This data breach comes at a time when cyber-attacks specifically targeting the crypto-community are rising in numbers, worldwide. Despite several nations still being sceptical about legalising cryptocurrencies, the crypto space is witnessing rapid expansion in many parts of the world.

Registered email addresses of 3,117,548 CMC users were unlawfully obtained and uploaded on hacking forums by nefarious cyber criminals on October 12, CryptoPotato reported earlier this week. These email ids are now being traded on the dark web.

CMC has acknowledged this data breach while noting that the passwords of these leaked email addresses remain safe. The platform has also denied possibility of this leak via their servers.

“While the data lists we have seen are only email addresses (no passwords), we have found a correlation with our subscriber base. We have not found any evidence of a data leak from our own servers — we are actively investigating this issue and will update our subscribers as soon as we have any new information,” the CryptoPotato report quoted a CMC representative as saying. Identity of this spokesperson remains undisclosed.

As of now, the brains behind this attack remains unknown.

The development has triggered a flood of responses on social media, with some people (potential CMC users and cryptocurrency investors) alleging that they have been getting security alerts for the past some days. People have also questioned CMC that if the data was not leaked from their servers, where other place is their user-data being stored.

This is not the first time however that a crypto-company suffered a data breach. In recent years, crypto-associated firms like BitMEX and Ledger among others have witnessed similar leaks.

As per a report by Business Insider, 32 incidents of hacks and fraud targeting the crypto space have been reported so far in 2021. The total value of these attacks is nearly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,522 crore). The report has further claimed that the number of offenses are only growing by 41 percent every year.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoinMarketCap, CoinMarketCap Data Breach, CoinMarketCap Hack, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PayPal Says It Is Not Pursuing Acquisition of Pinterest
Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
Data of Over Three Million CoinMarketCap Users Breached, Crypto-Tracker Acknowledges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  2. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  7. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Star-Forming Region in Space
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Data of Over Three Million CoinMarketCap Users Breached, Crypto-Tracker Acknowledges
  2. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
  3. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image of 'Colourful Star-Forming Region'
  4. PayPal Says It Is Not Pursuing Acquisition of Pinterest
  5. PhonePe Experiments With Charging a Processing Fee on Prepaid Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  6. WhatsApp Business Gets Option to Show Status Update Through Profile Picture: Report
  7. 'Neither Jared, Nor Me': Elon Musk Denies Links to Dogecoin Foundation
  8. Clubhouse to Let Users Pin Links to Top of Rooms Starting October 27
  9. Scientists Build AI System to Give Ethical Advice, Turns Out to Be a Bad Idea
  10. Amitabh Bachchan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian Celebrities Launch NFTs Amid Global Craze
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com