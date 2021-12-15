Technology News
loading

Crypto Prices on CoinMarketCap Go Berserk Stirring Hack Suspicions, Reactions Flood Twitter

While CoinMarketCap has informed its users that the “issue” has been fixed, it has not revealed if its servers detected any kind of a breach attempt.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 December 2021 16:01 IST
Crypto Prices on CoinMarketCap Go Berserk Stirring Hack Suspicions, Reactions Flood Twitter

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @WatcherGuru

In 2020, cryptocurrency-related crimes amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crore)

Highlights
  • CoinMarketCap ended up rebooting its servers
  • The website claims that the “pricing issue” has been fixed
  • No confirmation on hack attempt

Amid the rising cases of crypto-related hacks, a weird instance left the followers of cryptocurrency website CoinMarketCap scratching their heads. On the eve of Tuesday, December 14, CoinMarketCap, touted as one of the biggest crypto websites globally, began flashing wildly erroneous prices for Bitcoin, Ether, and several altcoins. Relatively unknown cryptocurrencies were also being displayed in the list of top ten crypto coins on the website. The matter emerged to be one of the trending topics of discussions on Twitter, with several people suspecting a hack attack on CoinMarketCap.

The price of Bitcoin being displayed on the website was a whopping $789,432,690,634 (roughly Rs. 60,05,056 crore), whereas Etherprice was being shown as $38,884,629,258 (roughly Rs. 2,95,787 crore) per token.

Among random altcoins that made it to the list of the top ten cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap, Sora and Hex secured significant spots.

Soon after, CoinMarketCap followers opened floodgates of “I am a millionaire” jokes and hack attack conspiracy theories on Twitter. A bunch of hashtags including #CoinMarketCap, #CoinMarketCapGlitch, and #CoinMarketCapHacked have been trending on Twitter since.

The crypto website addressed the situation on Twitter with a rather funny angle.

In a now deleted tweet, CoinMarketCap had acknowledged the issue.

“Our website is currently undergoing Price Issues. The Engineering team is aware of incorrect price information appearing on (the website). We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information,” the tweet read.

It remains unclear why has the post been taken off Twitter.

Later, the platform informed its followers that the “issue has been fixed”, not stating if its servers detected any kind of a breach attempt.

Meanwhile, hack attack fears among crypto users seem to be growing by the day.

A recent report on DarkWebLink revealed that cryptocurrency-related crimes in 2020 have amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crore).

The number of crypto hacks targeting investors, gaming platforms as well as exchanges have also spiked in recent times.

Last week, crypto-gaming ecosystem called Vulcan Forged fell prey to a hack attack, losing $140 million (roughly Rs. 1,062 crore) worth of crypto assets.

Recently, a hack cost crypto-exchange Bitmart $196 million (roughly Rs. 1,479 crore) after the money stored in the form of various cryptocurrencies was stolen.

In October, a major hack cost Ethereum-powered lending protocol called “Cream Finance” $130 million (roughly Rs. 972 crore) worth of crypto assets.

Earlier in November, US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had said that cyber scammers are making innocent people use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR Codes to complete malicious transactions and dupe them of their assets.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin, Ether, Hack
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Crypto Prices on CoinMarketCap Go Berserk Stirring Hack Suspicions, Reactions Flood Twitter
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  2. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Korean Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Language in India: Duolingo Report
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  8. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  9. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  10. Tecno Spark 8T Budget Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With 10.5-Inch Display, Dolby Atmos Sound Announced
  2. Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked
  3. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. PUBG: Battlegrounds Announces Special Rewards for Existing Players, Will Offer Battlegrounds Plus for Free
  5. Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
  7. Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
  8. Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Apple TV: Pricing, Plans Compared
  9. Decentralised Social ‘DESO’ Crypto Tokens Are Now Listed on Coinbase
  10. India’s TWS Market Grew Whopping 92 Percent in Q3 Despite Global Slowdown: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com