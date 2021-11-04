Technology News
loading

Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service

Coinbase said, “Everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users.”

By Olga Kharif, Bloomberg | Updated: 4 November 2021 11:03 IST
Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service

Coinbase could offer the subscription to users who trade less first to help blunt negative revenue impact

Highlights
  • The trading platform is experimenting with its fee structure
  • The subscription could help make Coinbase’s revenues more predictable
  • Coinbase will report its quarterly results on November 9

Coinbase is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade.

Customers will still pay so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service. Currently, Coinbase customers pay a commission and spread fee. Any subscriber costs weren't disclosed.

“We're always looking to learn more about how we can best serve our customers in different ways,” Coinbase said in the statement Wednesday. “Right now we are still in early stages so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users.”

The trading platform is experimenting with its fee structure amid growing pressure from companies such as Robinhood, which are not charging trading fees and gaining users quickly. Crypto now represents more than half of Robinhood's transaction revenue.

The subscription could also help make Coinbase's revenues more predictable, said Owen Lau, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Coinbase hasn't been giving forward guidance because of the unpredictability of its sales, which are tightly linked to interest in and price of Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin price in India as of November 4 at 10:44am IST stood at Rs. 49.9 lakh.

“That would reduce lots of volatility going forward,” Lau said. “To me that's a positive to multiples expansion. Trading is just highly unpredictable.” Today, Coinbase makes the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, although it's been working to diversify its sales.

Coinbase will report its quarterly results on November 9. Analysts are expecting a double-digit sequential decline in third-quarter revenue, due to a decline in trading volume and active users in the wake of a second-quarter slump in Bitcoin that likely weighed on investor optimism early in the third quarter.

Coinbase could offer the subscription to users who trade less first to help blunt any negative impact on revenue, Lau said.

“If you try to ask someone who trades a lot, then you'd lose substantial transaction fees from that,” he said. “I do believe Coinbase would go slowly and try to find a pilot segment first and see whether that makes sense.”

The subscription service test was first reported by the Block.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Bitcoin Price in India, Robinhood
Forza Horizon 5 Review: Everything You Love, in Mexico

Related Stories

Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  4. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  8. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  9. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Listings
  2. Facebook Removes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Post for Inciting Violence
  3. Boeing Gets US Nod for Satellite Grid to Provide Internet From Space
  4. Google to Allow Third-Party App Payments for First Time in South Korea
  5. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  7. Ola Unveils First-Ever Operating Profit Ahead of Potential IPO
  8. SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up
  9. Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition
  10. Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com