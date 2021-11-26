Technology News
loading

Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales

Artists like Andre O’Shea, Recur, Oseanworld, GMUNK, Ash Thorp and others will be featured in this sale.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 November 2021 14:08 IST
Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Christie's

Christie’s was established in 1766 by James Christie in London

Highlights
  • The pro-NFT collaborative effort is called Christie’s X OpenSea
  • NFT pieces will be selected by the team at Christie’s
  • The bidding for these pieces will culminate on December 7

Auction house Christie's has entered into a partnership with OpenSea, which is a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Inspired by real-life objects like artworks, songs, and games among others, NFTs are digital collectibles that are purchased using fiat or cryptocurrencies. In recent days, the NFT space has witnessed a major boom with more people hopping on the NFT collection wagon. In August, OpenSea recorded sale's volume worth $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,320 crore) in the NFT category.

Called “Christie's X OpenSea,” this collaborative effort will kick off in December with the on-chain auction of NFTs curated by Christie's and hosted on OpenSea.

The pieces that will be up for sale is a mix of collectibles handpicked by Christie's specialist and head of digital and online sales, Noah Davis as well as crypto collector and curator Ronnie Pirovino among others, as per the information given by Christie's.

Artworks from artists like Andre O'Shea, Recur, Oseanworld, GMUNK, Ash Thorp and a host of others will be featured in this sale.

“My hope is that this will be the beginning of a new era for NFT sales at Christie's, where amazing technology can be deployed to its full potential and facilitate the on-boarding of even more traditional contemporary art collectors to Web3,” said Davis, commenting on the project. Web3 is a term which refers to the decentralised future of Internet as we know it.

The collection will open for browsing from December 1 to December 3 while the biddings will be open from December 4 to December 7.

In the third quarter of 2021, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crores), up by over eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Christie's has been going bullish with auctioning off NFT artworks in recent times.

Earlier in November, Christie's auctioned off HUMAN ONE, a futuristic artwork created by American digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, sold for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore) in New York City

NFT art is also gaining steam in India.

Recently, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan forayed into the NFT space with auctioning off NFTs related to cinema and their identities.

Other Indian celebrities including Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Karthik also sold off NFTs of their sketches and cricket moments.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Non Fungible Tokens, OpenSea, Christies
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Wish You Were Here: NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars to Mark 10th Anniversary

Related Stories

Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  5. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  6. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  8. NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars
  9. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales
  2. Wish You Were Here: NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars to Mark 10th Anniversary
  3. Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals for PC Including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22, More
  4. Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu
  5. BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India
  6. Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing
  7. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled
  10. 'Powered by AI' Is Superfluous Marketing, Pure Hogwash: Zerodha
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com