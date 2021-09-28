Technology News
loading

Chile's Central Bank to Decide on Rollout of Digital Currency in 2022

Regulators globally are cracking down on digital coins.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2021 11:20 IST
Chile's Central Bank to Decide on Rollout of Digital Currency in 2022

Chile has for decades boasted one of the region's most stable banking and financial industries

Highlights
  • China on Friday said it was banning all cryptocurrency trading and mining
  • The use of digital payments has soared in Chile
  • Regulators worry rise in private currencies could undermine control

Chile's central bank will decide in early 2022 on a strategy for the potential roll-out of its own digital currency, the bank's president said on Monday, as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading cryptocurrencies.

Regulators globally are cracking down on digital coins, alarmed at a rapidly expanding market that exceeded a record $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,47,49,360 crores) in April. China on Friday said it was banning all cryptocurrency trading and mining.

In a presentation before legislators, central bank president Mario Marcel said he had formed a high-level working group to study a medium-term strategy for minting a "digital peso" in a bid to meet the needs of an "increasingly challenging payments industry."

"From objectives linked to the needs of the public, financial stability, and effectiveness of monetary policy, the Central Bank will define, at the beginning of 2022, a proposal with options and requirements for a eventual issuance of a digital peso in Chile," Marcel told lawmakers.

The use of digital payments has soared in Chile, Marcel said, with more than 40 percent of household consumption channeled through credit cards or similar systems, as well as digital transfers.

Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime, and hurt investors.

Marcel said the working group would critically evaluate risks to Chile's banking system and the efficiency of its monetary policy.

Chile, a comparatively wealthy South American nation, has for decades boasted one of the region's most stable banking and financial industries.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Markets, Cryptocurrency Price, Digital coins
Next James Bond Actor? Search Will Begin in 2022 for Daniel Craig Replacement, Say Producers

Related Stories

Chile's Central Bank to Decide on Rollout of Digital Currency in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  3. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  5. Australia Takes on Google's Online Advertising Dominance
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  7. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrencies Register Sixth Straight Week of Inflows, Led by Bitcoin: Data
  2. Nokia T20 Tablet Teased by Company, Launch Set for October 6
  3. Chile's Central Bank to Decide on Rollout of Digital Currency in 2022
  4. Next James Bond Actor? Search Will Begin in 2022 for Daniel Craig Replacement, Say Producers
  5. Australia Takes on Google's Online Advertising Dominance, Calls for Data Shakeout
  6. TikTok Hits 1 Billion Monthly Active Users Globally, Company Says Brazil, Europe, US Biggest Markets
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook to Invest $50 Million to Build the 'Metaverse' in Responsible Manner
  9. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Failed TikTok Deal 'Strangest Thing I've Worked On'
  10. Activision Blizzard, US Employment Watchdog Reach Agreement in Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com