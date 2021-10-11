Technology News
loading

Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 October 2021 18:36 IST
Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Chainalysis

Chainalysis is one of the leading names in Blockchain analysis

Highlights
  • Excygent is a specialized firm that helps with cybercrime investigations
  • Excygent will help Chainalysis monitor digital currency transactions
  • Chainalysis has previously worked with Excygent on investigations

Blockchain data platform Chainalysis announced that it has acquired cybercrime forensics firm Excygent to help support government agencies in investigating several high-profile cybercrime incidents, especially ransomware attacks.

Excygent, known for its collaborative work with both government and private clients in tracking down cybercriminals, will boost Chainalysis' efforts in digital currency transaction monitoring. Excygent has previously assisted organizations with cyber investigations and operational data analysis by either supplementing existing capabilities or providing a full investigation and analysis solution, packaged as a service.

A Chainalysis blog post also throws light on a collaboration between the two companies in the past where they helped government agency investigations that included seizures to the tune of more than $1 billion (approximately Rs. 7,553 crores) in cryptocurrency tied to Silk Road.

"Cybercrime like ransomware is one of the biggest barriers to building trust in cryptocurrency," said Chainalysis co-founder and CEO Michael Gronager in a press release. “The expertise brought by the Excygent team directly aligns with our mission to leverage the transparency of blockchains to weed out bad actors from the ecosystem and ultimately promote more financial freedom with less risk.” Chainalysis wants to establish itself as the leading provider of software that "allows government agencies and private sector firms across the globe to identify and prevent cryptocurrency-related crime and money laundering activities."

The company claims that their work is “only becoming more important as cryptocurrency enters the mainstream” and new applications for their underlying data – such as market intelligence and business data – are “emerging, too.”

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Excygent, Chainalysis, ransomware, cybercrime
Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. Airtel Offers Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of New Smartphones: All Details
  3. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  4. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  6. Redmi K50 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  8. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  2. Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks
  3. Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected
  4. iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Tipped; Could Be Powered by A15 Bionic, Support 5G
  5. Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features
  6. Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
  7. Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'
  8. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery
  9. Sri Lanka Forms Committee Supervise Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
  10. Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com